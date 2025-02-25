Baylor vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 25
Baylor is in the NCAA Tournament, but the Bears’ suspect play in Big 12 play continues to keep the team from having its spot locked up as we get closer to March and the postseason.
The team will face a Cincinnati team that can use a quality win at home in hopes of playing itself into the projected field for the NCAA Tournament. These are two teams that are stark contrasts of one another, with the Bears paced by an elite offense and the Bearcats reliant on their sturdy defense. Which will prevail on Tuesday night?
Here’s our betting preview.
Baylor vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Baylor: +2.5 (-110)
- Cincinnati: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Baylor: +115
- Cincinnati: -138
Total: 138.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Baylor vs. Cincinnati How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 25th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Baylor Record: 16-11
- Cincinnati Record: 16-11
Baylor vs. Cincinnati Best Prop Bets
Baylor
VJ Edgecombe OVER 14.5 Points (-110)
The freshman has only gotten better as the season has progressed, averaging nearly 17 points per game in Big 12 play as he has upped his three-point percentage from the low 30s to 38% in league competition.
While Cincinnati’s defense is elite, Edgecombe out-dueled the Bearcats in the first meeting, dropping 18 points in the win as he attacked the team’s drop coverage en route to a strong showing back in January.
Given his continued success, I’ll trust Edgecombe to navigate the Bearcats' defense, even on the road.
Cincinnati
Dillon Mitchell OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-102)
Mitchell had a quiet effort against Baylor in the first meeting, failing to score in 31 minutes with only two rebounds, but I’m willing to trust him to go over against a struggling Baylor defense.
The Bears have been a strong offensive rebounding bunch, so I do expect Wes Miller to deploy Mitchell for north of 30 minutes and rely on him to clean the glass for the team. However, the Bears are outside the top 200 in defensive rebounding rate, which can lead to Mitchell playing a big role in generating second chances for the Bearcats' shaky offense.
Baylor vs. Cincinnati Prediction and Pick
Baylor has owned Cincinnati in the Wes Miller era for the team, as Baylor has won the first three meetings of this newly minted Big 12 matchup. This was on full display in Waco, Texas, in the first meeting, as Baylor dominated Cincinnati, 68-48.
However, Baylor has been a completely different team on the road this season, going 1-8-1 against the spread in true road games this season. To further emphasize this point, Baylor ranks 363rd in the country in Haslametrics away-from-home rating, meaning the team sees the second biggest drop-off in play on the road this season.
While the matchup skews towards Baylor, the road splits are hyper concerning to bet in this setting, especially when noting that the Bears are returning from altitude after losing to Colorado over the weekend.
Instead, I’ll target the under, which hit with relative ease in the first meeting after closing at 139.5. This total has adjusted down a point, but there can be cause for the under to hit yet again with Cincinnati’s pronounced struggles in Big 12 play, posting the 10th best effective field goal percentage and the league’s second lowest free throw rate.
The Bearcats, who may very well dictate this game, prefer to lean on their defense, which is the path I’ll take in this one by going under the total.
PICK: UNDER 138.5 (-112, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
