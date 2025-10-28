SI

Bears vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9

Iain MacMillan

The Bears are road favorites against the Bengals in NFL Week 9 action.
The Chicago Bears took a step back in Week 8 of the NFL season, losing to the Baltimore Ravens to snap a four-game win streak. The good news is they can bounce back with a win in Week 9 when they hit the road to face the 3-5 Cincinnati Bengals.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 9 interconference showdown.

Bears vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Bears -2.5 (-109)
  • Bengals +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Bears -143
  • Bengals +115

Total

  • OVER 52.5 (-108)
  • UNDER 52.5 (-112)

Bears vs. Bengals How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 2
  • Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
  • Venue: Paycor Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): CBS
  • Bears Record: 4-3
  • Bengals Record: 3-5

Bears vs. Bengals Betting Trends

  • Bears are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
  • The OVER is 4-1 in the Bears' last five road games
  • Bears are 0-5 straight up in their last five games vs. AFC North opponents
  • Bengals are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games
  • The OVER is 6-1 in the Bengals' last seven games
  • The OVER is 5-0 in the Bengals' last five home games

Bears vs. Bengals Injury Reports

Bears Injury Report

  • Tyrique Stevenson, CB - Questionable
  • Cole Kmet, TE - Questionable
  • Roschon Johnson, RB - Questionable
  • Dominique Robinson, DE - Out
  • Shemar Turner, DT - Out

Bengals Injury Report

  • Marco Wilson, CB - Questionable
  • Cam Sample, DE - Questionable
  • Matt Lee, C - Questionable
  • Trey Hendrickson, DE - Questionable
  • Joe Flacco, QB - Questionable

Bears vs. Bengals Key Player to Watch

  • Caleb Williams, QB - Chicago Bears

The jury is still out on Caleb Williams, but he has shown some legitimate progression in his development from last season. He's averaging 233.7 yards per game this season, along with 130 yards on the ground. His decision-making still has room for improvement, but he still has a chance to end up being the franchise quarterback the Bears hoped he'd be.

Bears vs. Bengals Prediction and Pick

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the Bears to win and cover as short favorites:

I was confused why the Bengals were such big favorites against the Jets last week, and they proved they weren't deserving of being so, and now they're just 2-point favorites against a solid Bears team on Sunday. The Bengals remain a bottom-five team in the NFL, ranking 29th in DVOA and 31st in Net Yards per Play.

The Bears come in at 19th in DVOA, and while they still have plenty of areas they can improve on, they're a significantly better team than the Bengals and should be at least field goal favorites, in my opinion. Put the Joe Flacco Thursday night performance from two weeks ago out of your mind; the Bengals are the far worse team in this matchup.

Pick: Bears -2.5 (-109) via Caesars

