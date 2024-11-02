Bears vs. Cardinals Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9 (Keenan Allen Will Score)
The Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals will face-off in an intriguing Week 9 showdown in the NFL.
The Bears are only half a game behind the Cardinals at 4-3 but are in last place in the NFC North compared to Arizona which is in first place in the NFC West. The Bears are desperate to win this week as they end their season in a gauntlet of tough opponents in the second half of the season.
You can check out the betting odds and my best bet for the game in my betting preview here. In this article, I'm going to break down one player on each team that I'm betting on to find the end zone on Sunday.
Bears vs. Cardinals Touchdown Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Keenan Allen Touchdown +230
- Trey McBride Touchdown +240
Keenan Allen Touchdown +230
Keenan Allen has overtaken Rome Odunze as the No. 2 target in the Bears pass attack in Chicago's last two games, seeing a combined 12 targets for seven receptions and two touchdowns in those games.
He and the rest of the Bears receivers will have the benefit of facing a Cardinals defense that ranks 29th in opponent dropback EPA and dead last in opponent success rate. Allen is a great bet to score against this defense at +230 odds.
Trey McBride Touchdown +240
The Bears' secondary is one of the better units in the NFL. They rank second in the NFL in opponent dropback EPA and sixth in opponent dropback success rate, so look for the Cardinals to try to attack their linebackers in coverage instead, utilizing Trey McBride as a consistent weapon.
McBride leads the team in targets (56), receptions (42), and receiving yards (446). Somehow he has yet to score a touchdown this season but it's only a matter of time until he breaks his scoring drought. At +240 odds, I'm willing to bet on that drought ending this weekend.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!