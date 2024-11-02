Bears vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 9 (Predictions for Kyler Murray, Caleb Wiliams)
The Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals are both fighting for a playoff spot in the NFC heading into their Week 9 matchup on Sunday.
This is a battle between two great young quarterbacks, as Kyler Murray led the Cardinals to an upset win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 and Caleb Williams is currently the No. 2 choice in the odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
I’m looking to target both players in the prop market, and there is a long shot bet to consider for one running back as well.
Here’s a breakdown of each of the props to consider betting on Sunday afternoon.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bears vs. Cardinals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Caleb Williams OVER 23.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
- Kyler Murray UNDER 216.5 Pass Yards (-110)
- Roschon Johnson Anytime TD (+285)
Caleb Williams OVER 23.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Over his last three games, Williams has really done a solid job using his legs, rushing for 34, 56 and 47 yards while carrying the ball 18 times.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has a favorable matchup against an Arizona team that has allowed 159 rushing yards and three scores to quarterbacks this season. Not only that, but the Cards are allowing 4.6 yards per carry overall.
Williams has cleared this total in four of his first seven games, and he’s carried the rock at least four times in six of those seven matchups.
After a season-high nine carries last week, I’m buying Williams in this market on Sunday.
Kyler Murray UNDER 216.5 Pass Yards (-110)
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan isn’t sold on Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray in Week 9, and he shared why in his Player Prop Countdown for this week:
Kyler Murray has a tough test ahead of him in Week 9 as he and the Cardinals offense will have to take on one of the best secondaries in the NFL. The Bears rank second in opponent dropback EPA, and sixth in opponent dropback success rate, and they give up only 199.0 passing yards per game.
Considering Murray is averaging 204.8 passing yards per game this season, I feel confident in saying he'll go UNDER 216.5 pass yards against this elite Chicago secondary.
Roschon Johnson Anytime TD (+285)
If you’re looking for a longshot on Sunday, Chicago running back Roschon Johnson could end up yielding a major payout.
The Bears have used Johnson a ton on the goal line this season, and he’s scored four touchdowns over the last four weeks, hitting paydirt in three of those games.
While Johnson has yet to play over 37 percent of the snaps in a single game this season, his role is clear. At +285, he’s worth a shot to score against an Arizona team that has given up 10 rushing scores on the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.