Bears vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3
The Bears wrap up a buzzing preseason with a Friday night road visit to Arrowhead Stadium against the Chiefs.
They settled for a gritty 24‑24 tie with Miami and a dominant 38‑0 rout of Buffalo — early flashes that Caleb Williams has looked significantly more poised compared to his rookie debut last year, going 6-of-10 for 107 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins and showing a marked leap in comfort.
Across the field, the Chiefs are in search of answers before the season, sitting at 0‑2 after losses to Arizona and Seattle with neither Patrick Mahomes nor Travis Kelce suiting up yet — though both coaches have signaled their starters will take meaningful reps Friday night.
With roster decisions looming large, this is the final showcase.
Bears vs. Chiefs Odds
Spread
- Bears +2.5 (-118)
- Chiefs -2.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Bears (+108)
- Chiefs (-126)
Total
- Over 41.5 (-112)
- Under 41.5 (-108)
Bears vs. Chiefs How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 22, 2025
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Arrowhead Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Bears Record: 1-0-1
- Chiefs Record: 0-2
Bears vs. Chiefs Betting Trends
- Ben Johnson is 1-0-1 straight up and 1-0-1 against the spread in the preseason
- Andy Reid is 46-52 straight up and 46-50-2 against the spread in the preseason.
Bears vs. Chiefs Prediction and Pick
It’s not just Mahomes who’ll play — Chicago coach Ben Johnson has confirmed his starters will also see the field to follow up their encouraging preseason start as a team that is one of my favorite dark horses in football this year.
The Chiefs have struggled to close out preseason contests, and their defense has been battered by rookie defensive linemen who’ve struggled through camp and games alike. Kansas City’s secondary cohesion is in question with key bodies sidelined and their backups just yesterday miss — practiced or dealing with injuries.
For what it's worth, Chicago has shown depth across the board in joint practices, leveling the playing field even when auditions are in full swing. With betting action skewed toward “splash” preseason overs, a competitive finish for the Bears feels like a more worthy play.
Pick: Bears +2.5 (-118 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.