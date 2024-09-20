Bears vs. Colts Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Expect a Low-Scoring Affair)
The Indianapolis Colts are still seeking their first win of the season after falling short against both the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers. Thankfully for them, they'll be set as favorites when the Chicago Bears come to town on Sunday.
The Bears are 1-1 heading into Week 3, but their offense has a lot to be desired, ranking second last in the league in offensive yards per game, averaging just 176.5 through the first two weeks. The Caleb Williams era hasn't got off to a fast start in Chicago, but Bears fans are hoping he can start to show flashes of why they drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick.
Let's dive into the latest odds for this interconference showdown and then I'll do my best to predict the final score of the game.
Bears vs. Colts Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Bears +1.5 (-120)
- Colts -1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Bears -104
- Colts -112
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-115)
- UNDER 43.5 (-105)
While we haven't seen any change in the point spread, we have seen the moneyline odds shift slightly in favor of the Bears from +100 to -104. The total for the game opened at 42.5 but quickly moved up one point to 43.5 where it has stayed for the majority of the week.
Bears vs. Colts Final Score Prediction
My favorite total bet of the week is the UNDER in this game. I broke down why in my full betting preview:
I correctly predicted the Bears' offense to stumble out of the gates this season. It's too much to ask for their offense to be rolling on all cylinders considering how many new faces, including rookies, are playing in a new scheme with new teammates. Through the first two games, they have averaged only 3.0 yards per play, last in the NFL by half a yard.
With that being said, the Colts offense hasn't been good enough for me to trust either. Anthony Richardson has completed just 49.1% of his passes and he has already thrown four interceptions. if you take out his deep shots in Week 1 against the Texans, he's been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL to start the season.
Instead of trusting either team to score many points, I'm going to sit back and bet in the UNDER in what I expect to be a low-scoring affair.
With that being said, if I am going to predict the final score, I have to determine which side I think will win. I'm going to take the Bears as slight underdogs to get the job done. I have a lot of concerns about the Colts. Not only has Richardson been inaccurate to start his sophomore season, but the Colts' defense has allowed 5.1 yards per carry through the first two weeks.
If Chicago is smart, they'll utilize a similar gameplan to what Green Bay used in the Packers' victory against Indianapolis in Week 2. Run the football, play good defense, and squeak out a win. If that happens, we'll see the Bears win in a game that will finish with a low combined score.
Final score prediction: Bears 17, Colts 14
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
