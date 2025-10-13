Bears vs. Commanders Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 6
Two of the most explosive offenses in the NFL face off on Monday Night Football, as the Washington Commanders host the Chicago Bears.
Chicago leads the NFL in yards per play this season, and both of these teams have intriguing young quarterbacks in Caleb Williams (the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft) and Jayden Daniels (the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft).
The Bears are coming off a bye week and are 2-2, but they could use a quality win over a potential playoff team in Washington to boost their standings in the NFC.
Oddsmakers have set the total in this game all the way up at 49.5, so it wouldn't be shocking to see a bunch of players on both sides find the end zone on Monday night.
Here’s a look at some of the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for this Week 6 clash.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bears vs. Commanders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Rome Odunze Anytime TD (+145)
- Deebo Samuel Anytime TD (+140)
- Luke McCaffrey Anytime TD (+400)
Rome Odunze Anytime TD (+145)
Former first-round pick Rome Odunze has emerged as the No. 1 option in Chicago’s passing game, and he’s found the end zone in every game this season.
Odunze already has five touchdown catches, and he’s been targeted 35 times (nearly nine per game) by Caleb Williams.
Washington is just 19th in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense this season, and it’s allowed eight scores through the air (12th-most in the NFL) through five games.
I expect another big game from Odunze in a Bears passing attack that is averaging two scores per game.
Deebo Samuel Anytime TD (+140)
The addition of Deebo Samuel has paid off nicely for Washington, especially with Terry McLaurin battling a quad injury.
Samuel has found the end zone in four of his five games in the 2025 season, and he’s averaging nearly eight targets (38 total) per game.
The Bears are just 17th in the NFL in EPA/Play, and they’ve allowed the fifth-most points in the league, meaning Washington should be able to score fairly easily on Monday night.
Samuel has been a threat both through the air and on the ground, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he leads the Commanders in receiving in Week 6.
Luke McCaffrey Anytime TD (+400)
If you're looking for a dark horse pick in this market, wide receiver Luke McCaffrey is worth a small wager for Washington.
He appears to have secured a pretty solid role in the Washington offense, playing 36.2 percent or more of the team’s offensive snaps in three straight weeks. On top of that, McCaffrey has eight targets and six catches during that stretch.
He already has two scores in the 2025 season, and the wideout has been a big-play threat, averaging 20.9 yards per reception. I don’t mind a dart throw for a player that could get loose for a deep-ball touchdown on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.