Bears vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears got off to a fast start in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, but it didn’t stay that way, as they ended up blowing a double-digit lead and losing to the Minnesota Vikings.
Now, Chicago will take on the Detroit Lions, who lost to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 and finished with just 13 points on offense.
This could be an ideal bounce-back spot for the Lions, but their Week 1 numbers – especially on the ground – could make them a tough team to bet on in the prop market.
As for Chicago, Williams used his legs a ton in Week 1, but he struggled a bit as a passer after a 10-for-10 start.
Here’s a look at some of the props and anytime touchdown scorer picks that I like for this NFC North battle.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bears vs. Lions
- Caleb Williams OVER 25.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
- Jahmyr Gibbs Anytime TD (-180)
- Jared Goff OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-129)
Caleb Williams OVER 25.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
If there’s one thing I took away from Williams’ play in Week 1, it was that he was very willing to scramble when the pocket collapsed.
Caleb had six carries for 58 yards in the loss to the Vikings, ripping off multiple chunk gains (and a touchdown run) with his legs.
I think this line is a little low for him in Week 2, especially if he carries the ball five or more times. Last season, Williams cleared this prop line (25.5) in 10 of his 17 starts for Chicago.
Jahmyr Gibbs Anytime TD (-180)
Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs did not have a good game in Week 1, rushing for just 19 yards on nine carries, but he did catch all 10 of his targets for an additional 31 yards.
Gibbs played 65.67 percent of the Lions’ snaps to David Montgomery’s 37.31 percent, so it’s pretty clear that Gibbs is going to be the No. 1 option overall in this backfield in 2025.
The touches are huge for Gibbs when it comes to finding the end zone, and the Bears did allow 4.6 yards per carry and a score on the ground in Week 1.
Gibbs found the end zone 20 times last season (16 on the ground) so this may be one of the few times that we can bet on him without having to lay a price of -200 or more.
Jared Goff OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-129)
Goff only threw one touchdown in Week 1 against Green Bay, but he did complete 79.5 percent of his passes in the matchup.
Now, Goff gets to face a weaker Chicago defense that was torched by J.J. McCarthy late in the game for a pair of passing scores.
This game feels like a huge bounce-back spot for the Lions, and we know that Goff is going to attempt plenty of passes in this game. I wouldn’t be surprised if Detroit pushes 30 points, so I love the OVER on his touchdown prop.
