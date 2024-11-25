Bears vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for Thanksgiving Day in NFL Week 13
2024 Thanksgiving Day action will kick off at 12:30 pm et in an NFC North showdown between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.
The Lions enter Thanksgiving set as Super Bowl favorites with just a single loss on their record. They're once again set as significant favorites against a Bears team that has had bright spots this season, but will likely ultimately fall short of the postseason.
Can the Lions take another step toward locking up the division title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC or will the Bears play spoiler on Thanksgiving?
Bears vs. Lions Odds, Spread, and Total on Thanksgiving
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bears +10.5 (-110)
- Lions -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bears +440
- Lions -600
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-110)
- UNDER 47.5 (-110)
Bears vs. Lions How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, November 28
- Game Time: 12:30 pm et
- Venue: Ford Field
- How to Watch: CBS
- Bears Record: 4-7
- Lions Record: 10-1
Bears vs. Lions Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Bears' last five games
- Bears are 8-4 straight up in their last 12 games vs. Lions
- The UNDER is 7-0 in the Bears' last seven road games
- Lions are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games
- Lions are 15-3 ATS in their last 18 games against NFC North opponents
Bears vs. Lions Injury Reports
Bears Injury Report
- Tyler Scott, WR - Questionable
- Kiran Armegadjie, OT - Questionable
- Ameer Speed, CB - Questionable
- Dominique Robinson, DE - Questionable
- Elijah Hicks, S - Questionable
Lions Injury Report
- David Montgomery, RB - Questionable
- Carlton Davis III, CB - Questionable
- Kalif Raymond, WR - Questionable
- Colby Sorsdal, OT - Questionable
- Al-Quadin Muhammad, LB - Questionable
- Terriod Arnold, CB - Questionable
Bears vs. Lions Key Players to Watch
Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams: It's been a roller coaster of a season for the No. 1 overall pick, but he's put together two great starts since the Bears parted ways with Shane Waldron, their offensive coordinator. That steady improvement from him is what the Bears want to see and we'll see if he can take another step in that direction in his first career Thanksgiving Day game.
Detroit Lions
Amon-Ra St. Brown: The Bears have one of the best secondaries in the NFL which means the Lions' top receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown, has a tough matchup in front of him. If he can crack the Chicago secondary and open the game up, the Lions may be in store to cover a big spread once again.
Bears vs. Lions Prediction and Pick
There's no denying the Detroit Lions are an elite football team and I'm on record saying they're the best team in the NFL right now, but a 10.5-point spread in this game is a bit too steep for my taste.
The Bears' secondary remains one of the best in the NFL, ranking inside the top five in most metrics including opponent yards per pass attempt and opponent dropback EPA. They have struggled to stop the run at times, but if they can slow down the Lions' pass attack, they're going to be in a great spot to keep the score in check.
There's something to be said for how much better Williams has been since the firing of Waldron. He posted a 95.0 quarterback rating two weeks ago against the Packers and then completed 68.1% of passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns for a 103.1 rating against one of the best defenses in the league, the Vikings, in Week 12. Now, he and the Bears offense get to face a banged-up Lions defense that's already missing Adian Hutchinson, and Alex Anzalone, and may be missing two corners in Terrion Arnold and Carlton Davis III.
I'll take the points with the Bears in the first Thanksgiving Day game.
Pick: Bears +10.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
