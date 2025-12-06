Bears vs. Packers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 14 (Bet Bears to Pull Off Surprising Upset)
Few people would have predicted the Chicago Bears would be the No. 1 seed in the NFC at this point in the season, but here we are. If the Bears want to hold on to that top spot, upsetting the Packers at Lambeau Field would be a strong step in the right direction.
Let's dive into the latest odds for this game, and then I'll attempt to correctly predict the game's final score.
Bears vs. Packers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bears +6.5 (-108)
- Packers -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bears +260
- Packers -320
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-114)
- UNDER 44.5 (-106)
The spread and the total have remained steady in this game throughout the week. The moneyline odds have slightly shifted towards the Packers from -300 to -320.
Bears vs. Packers Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I think the Bears are going to pull off the upset.
It's time to start believing in the Chicago Bears. Despite the metrics showing they aren't nearly as good as their record, they find ways to win games. Whether it's against an inferior or superior opponent, they'll squeak out a win via strong play by their offensive line, winning the turnover battle, and taking advantage of late-game opportunities.
The Packers have been the complete opposite of that this season. Their underlying metrics are elite, but they've let moments and games slip through their grasp more than once. The Packers' defense ranks outside the top 10 in opponent rush success rate, while the Bears are first in offensive rush success rate. That could be the difference-maker, and it's enough for me to back the Bears as my upset pick of the week.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the OVER. The Bears' offense has been the weak point of this team, while the Packers' offense has seemingly hit its stride over the past few weeks. I think we're going to see an offensive shootout that will see the Bears eventually come out on top.
Final score prediction: Bears 28, Packers 27
