Bears vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8 (Bet on Lamar)
The Baltimore Ravens are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, but all signs point to Lamar Jackson returning to action this week following the bye.
The Ravens are home favorites against the Bears, who have won four in a row with at least 25 points scored in each contest.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Bears vs. Ravens on Sunday, October 26.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bears vs. Ravens
- Lamar Jackson OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-175)
- Lamar Jackson OVER 5.5 Rushing Attempts (-143)
- D’Andre Swift Anytime Touchdown (+130)
Lamar Jackson OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-175)
Lamar Jackson practiced on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and should be ready to go on Sunday against the Bears. The Ravens quarterback started the season strong with nine touchdowns through the first three weeks before suffering a hamstring injury in Kansas City.
I expect Jackson to get back up to form quickly, and he has a great opportunity to do so at home against the Bears.
Chicago has allowed multiple touchdown passes in five of its six games this season. That includes three straight weeks to the likes of Geno Smith, Jayden Daniels, and Spencer Rattler last week, even with Smith and Rattler throwing three interceptions.
The Bears were also victimized by J.J. McCarthy for two TDs in Week 1, and Jared Goff lit them up for five touchdowns in Week 2.
This line is a bit juiced, but not enough for Jackson in this home matchup against a bad Bears defense.
Lamar Jackson OVER 5.5 Rushing Attempts (-143)
I’m doubling down on Lamar Jackson props here, taking his over on rushing attempts as well.
Sure, the Ravens may try to ease Jackson back into action after a hamstring injury, but instincts take over at some point, and the quarterback is dangerous on the ground.
Jackson has six, two, seven, and six carries this season, and had at least six rushing attempts in 13 of 17 games last season.
Jayden Daniels took off 10 times against the Bears two weeks ago, and while Jackson may not reach that mark, he should get a handful of scrambles against Chicago.
D’Andre Swift Anytime Touchdown (+130)
Bears running back D’Andre Swift has accounted for four touchdowns this season, three on the ground and one receiving. He’s now scored in three straight games, and the Ravens are a team that can be victimized by running backs.
Baltimore has allowed a running back to score a touchdown in each of its six games this season. That includes David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs each running for two scores in Week 3.
Swift should continue that trend here in Week 8 as the Ravens have allowed seven rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns to running backs this season.
