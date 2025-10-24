Bears vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Chicago Remains Strong)
The Baltimore Ravens have their backs against the wall and have to come out on top in a must-win game in Week 8. They’ll host the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday as a 6.5-point favorite in hopes of snapping their four-game losing streak. The Bears are on a roll and won’t make that easy, though.
Lamar Jackson missed the Ravens last two games with a hamstring injury before their Week 7 bye and it’s unclear whether the star quarterback is healthy enough to suit up against Chicago. Baltimore’s postseason dreams might be out of reach if he’s not active. Can the home team rally to stop the Bears from securing their fifth straight win?
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Bears vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Bears: +6.5 (-110)
- Ravens: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bears: +250
- Ravens: -310
Total
- 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Baltimore is one of the NFL’s worst teams against the spread and its poor defense has helped the game total over hit consistently in all but one game this season.
Bears vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction
The Ravens haven’t been a reliable team against the spread with or without Jackson. They were 1-3 against the spread with him under center before dropping their last two games.
Baltimore can put up a ton of points when Jackson is available, but also can’t seem to stop anyone and are giving up a league-high 32.3 points per game. The Ravens’ inability to generate stops could easily lead to their downfall in Week 8.
The Bears are a respectable 4-2 against the spread overall and have covered in two of the three road games they’ve played in as underdogs. Back the visitors against the spread in this contest.
Final Score Prediction: Ravens 31, Bears 27
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
