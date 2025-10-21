Bears vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
The Chicago Bears are looking to stay hot as they hit the road for a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.
Chicago has won four straight games after starting the year 0-2. On the flip side, the injury-ravaged Ravens have lost four straight – scoring just 13 points in their last two games – after a 1-1 start, but they could be getting Lamar Jackson back this week.
Can the Ravens bounce back as home favorites after the bye?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 8.
Bears vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bears +6.5 (-110)
- Ravens -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bears: +250
- Ravens: -310
Total
- 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bears vs. Ravens How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 26
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Bears record: 4-2
- Ravens record: 1-5
Bears vs. Ravens Betting Trends
- The Bears are 4-2 against the spread this season.
- The Ravens are 1-5 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 3-3 in the Bears' games this season.
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Ravens' games this season.
- The Bears are 2-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Ravens are 1-3 against the spread at home this season.
Bears vs. Ravens Injury Reports
Bears Injury Report
- TBA
Ravens Injury Report
- TBA
Bears vs. Ravens Key Player to Watch
Lamar Jackson, quarterback, Baltimore Ravens
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to return from a hamstring injury following Baltimore’s bye week.
Jackson has missed the Ravens’ last two games, and it’s shown as they scored just 10 points against the Texans and were held to a field goal by the Rams.
Quite simply, the Ravens go as Jackson goes. Baltimore scored at least 20 points in all four of Jackson’s starts this season, and while the Ravens have had other injuries, he’s clearly the main part of their offense.
The Bears just let Spencer Rattler throw for 233 yards and two touchdowns last week. Jackson is easily the key player to watch on Sunday in Baltimore.
Bears vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams know how to score the football.
The Ravens’ season average is only 24 points per game, but that’s heavily skewed by the last two weeks without Jackson. As mentioned above, they’ve scored at least 20 in his four starts for a total of 131 points, including 40-plus points twice.
The Bears are right there as well with 25.3 points per game. They’ve been fairly consistent in that as well, with 24, 21, 41, 25, 25, and 26 points through their first six games.
This game has a high total of 50.5, but it’s not high enough.
Pick: Over 50.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
