Bengals vs. Broncos Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 4
Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are heavily favored on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, and they’ll aim to find the end zone a few more times than they have in their first three games of the season in Week 4.
The Broncos are just 20th in the NFL in EPA/Play, and Nix missed several deep shots that could have resulted in scores against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.
Now, he gets to face a weaker Bengals defense that allowed 48 points (thanks to some turnovers) in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings. Jake Browning is under center for the injured Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, and it’s made the offense a risky one to trust in 2025.
There are several star playmakers in this game, but will any of them find the end zone in this AFC battle?
Here’s a look at my three favorite players to bet on in this market for the final game in the Week 4 slate.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bengals vs. Broncos
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Tee Higgins Anytime TD (+190)
- J.K. Dobbins Anytime TD (-145)
- Marvin Mims Anytime TD (+350)
Tee Higgins Anytime TD (+190)
It’s been a slow start to the 2025 season for Tee Higgins, who has just seven catches for 104 yards and a score, but he did go off against Denver in the 2024 season.
If the Broncos decide to shadow Ja’Marr Chase with Patrick Surtain II, it leaves Higgins in a favorable matchup against Riley Moss on the outside, who has allowed 13 receptions already in the 2025 campaign.
Higgins had three touchdown catches against Denver last season, finishing with 11 receptions for 131 yards in that game. While Jake Browning limits the ceiling of the Cincy offense, I don’t mind Higgins at this price on Monday night.
J.K. Dobbins Anytime TD (-145)
Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins has found the end zone in each game this season, carrying the ball 41 times for 222 yards while adding four catches for 14 yards.
Dobbins has been the clear lead back over rookie RJ Harvey, and he played a season-high 67.3 percent of Denver’s snaps in Week 3.
Cincinnati was gashed on the ground by Jordan Mason in Week 3, as the Minnesota running back finished with over 100 yards and two scores. Overall, the Bengals are allowing 4.4 yards per carry and rank 19th in the NFL in EPA/Rush.
Dobbins is the running back to trust in this Denver attack.
Marvin Mims Anytime TD (+350)
If you’re looking for a dark horse pick in this market, Marvin Mims is worth a shot because of his big-play ability.
The Denver speedster nearly had a touchdown catch in Week 3, but Bo Nix overthrew him – and others – on multiple deep balls against the Chargers.
Mims did score in Week 2, and he’s been targeted at least four times twice in the 2025 season.
There’s a reason Mims is priced at +350, but he could hit this prop with a single catch – or kick return – on Monday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.