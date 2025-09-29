Bengals vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 4 (Bet on Courtland Sutton)
Two shaky offenses will face off in Week 4 of the 2025 season, as the Denver Broncos host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
While this game features some elite playmakers like Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Courtland Sutton, these offenses haven’t gotten on track in 2025.
The Bengals have an excuse, as they’re starting backup quarterback Jake Browning due to Joe Burrow’s toe injury (which will sideline him at least until December), but Denver’s offense – 20th in EPA/Play – simply hasn’t executed at a high level in 2025.
That can make it tricky to bet on these teams in the prop market, especially with the awful game that the Bengals put together in a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Still, I believe there are a few players worth targeting with both of these teams fighting for a potential playoff spot in the AFC.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Broncos
- Courtland Sutton OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- Jake Browning UNDER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-202)
- Bo Nix Longest Rush OVER 10.5 (-110)
Courtland Sutton OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Broncos No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton had his best game of 2025 in Week 3, catching six of his eight targets for 118 yards and a touchdown.
Sutton has found the end zone twice in 2025, and he’s the clear No. 1 option in this Denver offense, playing at least 77.6 percent of the snaps in every game.
Bo Nix has targeted Sutton nine, four and eight times in his three games this season, and he should look his way often against a Bengals defense that is 20th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
Last season, Sutton averaged 63.6 yards per game, and he should be right around that number again in 2025.
Jake Browning UNDER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-202)
Browning threw two scores in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he struggled mightily against the Minnesota Vikings throwing just one touchdown while getting picked off twice. He’s now thrown five interceptions in two games in 2025.
This is a tough matchup against a Denver defense that ranks 12th in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense and has allowed an NFL-low two touchdown passes through three games.
Browning is an easy fade candidate on Monday night.
Bo Nix Longest Rush OVER 10.5 (-110)
Broncos quarterback Bo Nix can use his legs when he needs to, rushing for 71 yards on 19 carries in the 2025 season.
In Week 4, I’m eyeing Nix’s longest rush prop, as he’s hit this line in every game this season.
Nix has long runs of 11, 18 and 12 yards in 2025, and he cleared this line 10 times in the 2024 season.
Cincinnati is just 19th in the NFL in EPA/Rush, so Nix should be able to find some running room on either a designed carry or a scramble on Monday night.
