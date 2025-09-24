Bengals vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4
The Denver Broncos have struggled to start the NFL season, one year after making the playoffs. A loss to the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers has dropped them to 1-2 on the season.
Thankfully for them, they're significant favorites in Week 4 when they host the Cincinnati Bengals in the second game of a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The Bengals will try to put on a better performance with Jake Browning at quarterback than they did last week when they lost 48-10 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this AFC showdown.
Bengals vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bengals +7.5 (-110)
- Broncos -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bengals +310
- Broncos -400
Total
- OVER 44 (-110)
- UNDER 44 (-110)
Bengals vs. Broncos How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 29
- Game Time: 8:15 pm ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Bengals Record: 2-1
- Broncos Record: 1-2
Bengals vs. Broncos Betting Trends
- The OVER is 9-4 in the Bengals' last 13 games
- Bengals are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against Broncos
- Bengals are 4-1 straight up in their last five road games
- Bengals are 5-0 ATS in their last five games played in Denver
- Broncos are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games
- Broncos are 6-0 straight up in their last six home games
- Broncos are 2-9 straight up in their last 11 games against AFC North opponents
Bengals vs. Broncos Injury Reports
Bengals Injury Report
- Cam Taylor-Britt, CB - Questionable
- Shemar Stewart, DE - Questionable
- Samaje Perine, RB - Questionable
- Noah Fant, TE - Questionable
- Dalton Risner, G - Questionable
Broncos Injury Report
- Evan Engram, TE - Questionable
- Dre Greenlaw, LB - IR
- Malcolm Roach, DT - IR
- Drew Sanders, LB - IR-R
- Michael Burton, FB - IR
Bengals vs. Broncos Key Player to Watch
- Bo Nix, QB - Denver Broncos
Bo Nix has gotten off to a rough start to his sophomore season. He has completed just 64.2% of passes, averaging only 5.6 yards per throw, and throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions. If the Broncos want to get back to the NFL postseason, they need their second-year quarterback to step up in a big way moving forward.
Bengals vs. Broncos Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm not afraid to lay the number on the Broncos:
I was high on Jake Browning and the Bengals last week, and they let me down. I didn't give enough credit to how a good defense like the Vikings can do to a backup quarterback and a poorly coached offense. Now, the Bengals find themselves in an extremely similar situation when they have to hit the road to take on arguably the best defense in the league. If the Vikings' secondary threw Browning for a loop, the Broncos' secondary can do exactly the same.
The Bengals now rank 31st in the league in Net Yards per Play at -1.4, while also ranking last in EPA per play and 21st in opponent EPA per play. We may need to start treating the Bengals as a bottom-five team in the league, and if that's true, the Broncos are the clear side to back in this one, especially on their home field.
Pick: Broncos -7.5 (-110) via Caesars
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X to double your winnings on your next 20 bets. Simply deposit $10 or more and place a first-time wager of at least $1, and Caesars will give you 20 100% profit boost tokens.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!