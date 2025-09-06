Bengals vs. Browns Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1
The Cincinnati Bengals have historically gotten off to a slow start in their past seasons, so if they want to return to the playoffs this season, getting off to a hotter start this year is going to be pivotal.
If you want to find out whether or not I'm backing the Bengals to win and cover this spread, you'll find my best bet in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets". If player props are more thing, you're in the right place. Let's take a look at my top prop bets for this Week 1 AFC North showdown.
Bengals vs. Browns Best NFL Prop Bet
- Jerome Ford Anytime Touchdown (+150) via BetMGM
- Ja'Marr Chase Longest Receptions OVER 25.5 Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Joe Burrow OVER 263.5 Passing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
Jerome Ford Anytime Touchdown (+150)
Jerome Ford enters the 2025 NFL season as the Cleveland Browns' primary running back, which makes him an obvious bet to score a touchdown at +150 odds on Sunday. He and the Browns will take on a Bengals defense that allowed 1.2 rushing touchdowns per game last season, which tied for 23rd in the NFL last season.
Ja'Marr Chase Longest Receptions OVER 25.5 Yards (-115)
Ja'Marr Chase had a reception of 28+ yards in 12 of his 17 games in the NFL last season. Now, he gets to face a Browns team that allowed 7.1 yards per pass attempt last season, which ranked 26th in the league. All we need is one explosive catch by Chase in this game to cash this bet.
Joe Burrow OVER 263.5 Passing Yards (-114)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why Joe Burrow to go over his passing yards total is my No. 8 ranked player prop for Week 1:
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have historically gotten off to slow starts to the season, but this year, the Bengals opted to play Burrow and other starters in the preseason. I'm banking on that leading to them being in better form to start the year, so I'm going to bet on Burrow to go over his passing yards total of 263.5. He averaged 289.3 passing yards per game last season, well over his set total for this game. The Browns also gave up 7.1 yards per throw last season, which ranked 26th in the NFL.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!