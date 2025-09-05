Bengals vs. Browns Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 1 (Browns Mighty Pass Rush Offers an Edge at Home)
The Bengals enter Week 1 with postseason expectations, led by Joe Burrow and a star-studded receiving corps, but the weight of a 1-5 Week 1 record under Zac Taylor still lingers.
For the Browns, last year’s collapse from 11 wins to three marked one of the steepest falls in the league, though preseason victories and improved health have sparked cautious optimism.
These teams split their 2023 meetings, but Cincinnati swept both contests last season, underscoring just how wide the performance gap grew between the rosters.
Bengals vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bengals -5.5 (-105)
- Browns +5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bengals (-230)
- Browns (+190)
Total
- Over 47.5 (-115)
- Under 47.5 (-105)
Bengals vs. Browns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Huntington Bank Field
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports
- Bengals Record: 0-0
- Browns Record: 0-0
Bengals vs. Browns Final Score Prediction
Cincinnati has a trend of slow starts — a 7-15-1 mark in September under Taylor — and it becomes harder to lay a touchdown on the road. From a roster perspective, the Browns’ defensive line remains elite at generating disruption, finishing top five in both pass-rush and run-stop win rates last year. Led by Myles Garrett, the Browns pressured opposing quarterbacks on nearly 40% of dropbacks last season.
Injuries and volatility were really what tanked their overall defensive metrics in 2024, but a return to health and regression toward the mean offers reason to expect improvement.
With Joe Flacco, Cleveland at least stabilizes its passing game with a veteran who knows how to manage high-pressure situations. Cincinnati’s defense remains unproven, and their preseason tackling issues raise questions about whether they can shut the door late.
Even if Burrow and his weapons break through for points, the Browns have enough trench strength and divisional familiarity to stay within striking distance. I love the Bengals down the stretch, but their notorious sleepy starts give me pause on laying the points.
Final score prediction: Bengals 27, Browns 23
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.