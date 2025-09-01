Bengals vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1
The Cincinnati Bengals have historically gotten off to rough starts to their seasons, leading to them missing the playoffs in both 2023 and 2024. This year, they're hoping that playing their starters in the preseason will lead to a more successful beginning of their 2025 campaign.
They'll start their season on Sunday afternoon against a Cleveland Browns team that's expected to be one of the worst in the NFL this season. Joe Flacco will get the start at quarterback, and Myles Garrett will be the star of their defense, but is that enough to compete with Cincinnati?
Bengals vs. Browns Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bengals -5.5 (-105)
- Browns +5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bengals -225
- Browns +188
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-110)
- UNDER 47.5 (-110)
Bengals vs. Browns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 7
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Huntington Bank Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Bengals Record: 0-0
- Browns Record: 0-0
Bengals vs. Browns Betting Trends
- Bengals are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- Bengals are 4-1 SU and 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Browns
- Bengals are 7-2 ATS in their last nine road games
- Browns are 0-6 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Browns' last five games
- Browns are 2-6 ATS in their last eight home games
- Browns are 0-5 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC opponents
Bengals vs. Browns Injury Reports
Bengals Injury Report
- Cordell Volson, G - IR
- Caleb Etienne, OT - IT
- Cedric Johnson, DE - IR-R
- Daijahn Anthony, S - IR-R
- Tanner McLachlan, TE - IR
Browns Injury Report
- Ethan Pocic, C - Questionable
- Winston Reid, LB - IR-R
- Cade McDonald, WR - IR
- Pierre Strong Jr., RB - IR
- David Bell, WR - NFI-R
Bengals vs. Browns Key Player to Watch
Joe Burrow, QB - Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow's worst performance has come in the first four weeks throughout his career. He has an 8-11-1 starter from Weeks 1-4, which includes averaging only 245.7 passing yards per game and 13 interceptions. If he wants to lead the Bengals back to the playoffs, he simply has to play better in the coming weeks. Hopefully, his playing time in the preseason this year will fix that problem.
Bengals vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the Bengals to win and cover the number on Sunday:
The Cincinnati Bengals have been a team that you automatically bet against in the first five weeks of the past few seasons, historically getting off to a slow start. I think it's time for that trend to reverse this season as the Bengals' coaching staff opted to play their starters in the preseason, something they haven't done in years past.
If they can come into the 2025 campaign firing on all cylinders, a low Cleveland Browns team might get steamrolled in Week 1. I'll lay the points on a Bengals team that I expect to get off to a hot start in 2025.
Pick: Bengals -5.5 (-105) via FanDuel
