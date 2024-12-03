Bengals vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
Before the season began, the Week 14 edition of Monday Night Football between the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys was circled on the calendar as a likely meeting between two Super Bowl contenders.
Instead, we're getting a game between two teams whose seasons are on life support and have almost no chance of returning to the postseason. Regardless, it'll be always be a fun game to watch when Joe Burrow takes the field.
Let's dive into the latest odds and then I'll break down my best bet.
Bengals vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bengals -5.5 (-110)
- Cowboys +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bengals -238
- Cowboys +195
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-110)
- UNDER 49.5 (-110)
Bengals vs. Cowboys How to Watch
- Date: Monday, December 9
- Game Time: 8:15 pm et
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+
- Bengals Record: 4-8
- Cowboys Record: 2-10
Bengals vs. Cowboys Betting Trends
- The OVER is 5-0 in the Bengals last five games
- Bengals are 1-4 ATS in their last five games vs. Cowboys
- Bengals are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games
- Bengals are 11-2 straight up in their last 13 games vs. NFC opponents
- Cowboys are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the last seven games between these two teams
- Cowboys are 1-7 ATS in their last eight home games
Bengals vs. Cowboys Injury Reports
Bengals Injury Report
- Logan Wilson, LB - Questionable
- Sheldon Rankins, DT - Questionable
- Charlie Jones, WR - Questionable
- DJ Turner II, CB - IR
Cowboys Injury Report
- Zack Martin, G - Questionable
- Marshawn Kneeland, DE - Questionable
- Jake Ferguson, TE - Questionable
- Trevon Diggs, CB - Questionable
Bengals vs. Cowboys Key Players to Watch
Cincinnati Bengals
Ja'Marr Chase: The Bengals wide receiver is leading the NFL in receiving yards with 1,142 but it hasn't been good enough to lead the team to a winning record. A team can only do so much with a terrible defense, but the Joe Burrow and Chase connection will always be fun to watch.
Dallas Cowboys
Micah Parsons: The Cowboys edge rusher is doing his best to lead the team to a win streak. He has racked up a combined 3.5 sacks in their last two games which has helped them beat their two NFC East opponents. Can he do enough to slow down the Bengals on Monday night?
Bengals vs. Cowboys Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Bengals on Monday night.
For the Bengals to have any shot at the postseason they need to win out and hope the Broncos implode in the final stretch of the season. That means their Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys is a must-win situation for them. They have scored 99 points in their last three games, losing all of them, but thankfully they now get to face a team that should struggle to put up points, no matter how poorly the Cincinnati defense plays.
The Cowboys offense now ranks 29th in the NFL in EPA per play and 27th in success rate. Cooper Rush will enter this game ranked dead last (42nd) amongst all quarterbacks who have played at least 100 snaps in EPA+CPOE composite this season and 38th in adjusted EPA per play.
Don't let the Cowboys' two recent wins fool you, they are a horrific team on both sides of the football and don't possess the firepower to keep up with the red-hot Bengals offense.
Pick: Bengals -5.5 (-110)
NFL Week 14 Betting Articles
