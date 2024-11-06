Bengals vs. Ravens Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 10
Two AFC North rivals square off on Thursday Night Football in Week 10 of the NFL season, as the Cincinnati Bengals face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore.
Both of these teams are in the mix for a wild card spot, but the Ravens (6-3) are in a much better spot than Cincy (4-5) entering this primetime matchup.
There are a ton of ways to bet on this game, but given the history between these teams, it’s always fun to wager on some prop bets as well.
When it comes to Week 10, I’m eyeing some anytime touchdown scorer picks for this matchup, especially since both of these offenses had massive scoring showings in Week 9.
Joe Burrow and Jackson are both in the top 10 in the latest NFL MVP odds, but who in their offenses will hit pay dirt?
These teams combined for 79 points in their first meeting this season, so we should expect some fireworks on Thursday night.
Here are a few picks that I like for Thursday’s contest.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bengals vs. Ravens
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Chase Brown Anytime TD (-130)
- Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD (-120)
- Derrick Henry 2+ Touchdowns (+205)
Chase Brown Anytime TD (-130)
Chase Brown finally had a game where he was the true featured back in Week 9 since Zack Moss was ruled out with an injury.
Now with these teams playing on a short week, Moss may have a hard time getting back for Week 10, so Brown could be in line for a massive workload.
Brown caught a touchdown in Week 9, and he had 27 carries to go with five receptions.
Just insane usage.
Earlier this season, the running back had 15 touches for 54 yards and caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens.
He’s a great bet to score again — especially if Moss sits out.
Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD (-120)
The Ravens have been awful against the pass this season, allowing the most passing yards in the NFL and the third most passing touchdowns (18) in nine games.
Earlier this season, Ja’Marr Chase toasted this secondary for 10 catches, 193 yards and two scores.
After watching Joe Burrow throw for five scores last week (none to Chase), I have to expect that the No. 1 wideout will be more involved against Baltimore.
Burrow also threw for five scores in the first meeting against the Ravens this season.
Derrick Henry 2+ TDs (+205)
Credit to the Bengals, they heldHenry to 92 yards and one score in the first meeting between these teams, but I’m not sold on that happening again.
Cincy has allowed the third most rushing scores (12) so far this season, even though it’s giving up just 4.2 yards per carry.
Henry has found the end zone 13 total times this season — scoring at least once in every game. He also has four games with multiple touchdowns.
At +205, this bet is too attractive to pass up in Week 10.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.