Bengals vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
An AFC North duel is on tap for the NFL Week 10 edition of Thursday Night Football when the Cincinnati Bengals hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens.
Both teams are in need of a win on Thursday. The Ravens need a win to keep pace with the Steelers in the division while the Bengals, at 4-5, can ill-afford to lose many more games if they want to get back into the playoff picture.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on Thursday night's game.
Bengals vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Bengals +6.5 (-115)
- Ravens -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bengals +220
- Ravens -270
Total
- OVER 52.5 (-110)
- UNDER 52.5 (-110)
Bengals vs. Ravens How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, November 7
- Game Time: 8:15 pm EST
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- How to Watch: Prime Video
- Bengals Record: 4-5
- Ravens Record: 6-3
Bengals vs. Ravens Betting Trends
- Bengals are 4-2 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 6-2 in the Bengals' last eight games
- Ravens are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. Bengals
- Bengals are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games against AFC North opponents
- Ravens are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 5-0 in the Ravens' last five games
Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Reports
Bengals Injury Report
- Erick All Jr., TE - Questionable
- Zack Moss, RB - Questionable
- Charlies Jones, WR - Questionable
- Tee Higgins, WR - Questionable
- Orlando Brown Jr., OT - Questionable
Ravens Injury Report
- Brent Urban, DE - Questionable
- Rasheen Ali, RB - Questionable
- Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB - Questionable
- Keaton Mitchell, RB - PUP-R
- Michael Pierce, DT - IR
Bengals vs. Ravens Key Players to Watch
Cincinnati Bengals
Chase Brown: Chase Brown has overtaken Zack Moss as the No. 1 running back in Cincinnati and he's given them a great twist to their offense. He's averaging 4.6 yards per carry and has been a solid option in the pass game as well.
Baltimore Ravens
Kyle Hamilton: The Ravens' safety needs to do what he can to help boost the Baltimore defense because their secondary has been one of the worst in the NFL this season when it comes to stopping the pass. It will have to be a team effort, but everything starts with the leader of their secondary in Hamilton.
Bengals vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick
It's hard to lay this many points on a Ravens team whose secondary has been horrific this season. They're currently allowing 7.4 yards per pass attempt while ranking 29th in opponent dropback EPA and 23rd in opponent dropback success rate.
That's bad news for them considering they're now going to face one of the most potent pass attacks in the NFL in the Bengals, especially if they get a healthy Tee Higgins this week. Cincinnati's offense ranks fourth in dropback EPA and third in dropback success rate.
These two teams played in a 41-38 overtime shootout in Week 5 and I expect a very similar result in the rematch on Thursday night. That's why I'll gladly take the points with the Bengals
Pick: Bengals +6.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!