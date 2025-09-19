Bengals vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Can the Vikings Cover?)
Two teams will face off at U.S. Bank Stadium this weekend and neither will have their preferred starting quarterback available. The Cincinnati Bengals are set to visit the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 3 matchup that could impact the remainder of their season in a major way.
Joe Burrow has undergone surgery for a turf toe injury that he suffered in Week 2 and could be lost for the season, so Cincinnati will likely have to start backup signal-caller Jake Browning after kicking off 2025 with a strong 2-0 record. Minnesota seems poised to start Carson Wentz in the matchup, as second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been ruled out because of an ankle injury he suffered during Minnesota's Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Both offenses will have to adapt to survive.
SI Betting will be sharing score predictions for every NFL game this season by using the latest odds to project likely outcomes. Here’s our betting breakdown for Sunday’s matchup between the Bengals and Vikings.
Bengals vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bengals: +3 (-105)
- Vikings: -3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bengals: +142
- Vikings: -170
Total
- 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Oddsmakers expect this game to be decided by a field goal or less and neither team has pulled off a truly convincing win yet this season. History suggests that the home team has an edge, though.
Bengals vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction
Injury struggles aren’t new for the Bengals. Especially when it comes to the quarterback position.
Joe Burrow’s health problems have forced Cincinnati to start Browning in seven games since 2023. The Bengals covered the spread in just two of those matchups. Those numbers aren’t encouraging when facing a team that’s had tremendous success at home lately.
Minnesota covered the spread in seven of its nine home games last season. Wentz might not be capable of taking over games anymore, but he can game manage for a good team with one of the best offensive coordinators and wide receivers in football.
Bettors should lean toward banking on the hosts getting the job done.
Final Score Prediction: Vikings 28, Bengals 24
