Best Anytime TD Scorer Bets Today for Eagles vs Chiefs Super Bowl
Super Bowl Sunday is here which means it's time to place those last-minute bets.
One of my favorites types of bets to place, especially for the Super Bowl, is anytime touchdown scorers. These bets are as straight forward as possible. All you need is for the player you bet on to find the end zone. If they do, your bet cashes.
Let's take a look at a few of my favorites for Sunday Night.
Super Bowl 59 Touchdown Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Devonta Smith Touchdown (+230)
- Dallas Goedert Touchdown (+310)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster Touchdown (+550)
Devonta Smith Touchdown (+230)
Despite A.J. Brown having much shorter odds to score a touchdown, DeVonta Smith had more receiving touchdowns than him in the regular season with eight. He also hauled in one more reception with 68 compared to Brown's 67. That leads me to believe there's some value on the Eagles' No. 2 receiver to find the end zone.
Dallas Goedert Touchdown (+310)
No team allowed more receiving yards to tight ends than the Chiefs. Opposing tight ends racked up 106 receptions and 1,191 receiving yards this season. Pair that with a red-hot Dallas Goedert who is coming off an 85-yard performance against the Commanders and I think we have a solid bet with this one.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Touchdown (+550)
JuJu Smith-Schuster has seen his role in the Chiefs' offense increase in the playoffs while DeAndre Hopkins has taken a bit of a backseat, playing just 18% of snaps last week compared to Smith-Schuster who played 58% of snaps. JuJu also hauled in two key passes, resulting in 60 yards through the air. If he plays that big of a role in the Kansas City game plan, he's a solid bet to find the end zone at +550.
