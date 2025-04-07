Best College Basketball Predictions and Picks Today (How to Bet Florida vs. Houston)
We are just hours away from the NCAA Tournament final and all signs point to tonight's game being a fun one. Not only do we have two No. 1 seeds facing off for the National Championship, but the odds indicate this is going to be a close one. The Gators are listed as just a slight 1-point favorite against the Cougars.
If you're looking for some bets to place tonight, you've come to the right place. I'm going to break down my best bets for the final college basketball game of the season.
Florida vs. Houston Best Bets
- Houston -105 vs. Florida via Caesars
- Florida vs. Houston UNDER 141.5 (-110) via Caesars
- L.J. Cryer OVER 17.5 Points (-118) via BetMGM
Houston vs. Florida Prediction
I've been riding with Houston for the past two months so it's be hypocritical of me to abandon them now. The way they stormed back against Duke is the exact reason I love this team. Their ability to create extra scoring chances through rebounding and turnovers is second to none. They lead the country in that stat, averaging 8.0 extra scoring chances per game.
That will be the difference maker tonight against Florida. With this being a coin flip game, the team that can create extra scoring chances is the one that will come out on top. Defense wins championships and that'll be proven once again tonight.
Houston vs. Florida Total Prediction
It's hard for me to bet the UNDER in a game involving a Houston team that leads all college basketball teams in defensive efficiency and opponent points per game. The Gators are also pretty solid on the defensive side of the court, ranking 26th in defensive efficiency and allowing fewer than 70 points per game.
With the pressure of a National Championship on the line, I expect tonight's game to be lower scoring than many people may expect. Give me the UNDER.
Houston vs. Florida Prop Bet
Big players make big plays in big games and that's exactly what LJ Cryer has done for the Cougars in this tournament. He put up 30 points in a close win against Gonzaga and then put up 26 points in the Final Four against Duke, shooting better than 53% from the field in both those games.
I see no reason why he won't have another huge performance tonight. I'll take Cryer to once again record at least 18 points tonight.
Pick: L.J. Cryer OVER 17.5 Points (-118)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
