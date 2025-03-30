Best College Basketball Prop Bets Today (Bet on Coen Carr, LJ Cryer in Elite 8 Action)
The last two spots in the Final Four are on the line on Sunday, and there are four great teams to consider betting on.
The No. 1 Auburn Tigers take on the No. 2 Michigan State Spartans in the South Region Final and the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers face the No. 1 Houston Cougars in the Midwest Region Final.
Oddsmakers have favored the No. 1 seeds – Houston and Auburn – in these games, but bettors are beholden to only betting on a side.
In fact, there are a couple of prop bets that I’m eyeing for the two NCAA Tournament games on Sunday. Let’s break them down!
Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Elite 8 on Sunday
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Coen Carr 9+ Points (-125)
- Tahaad Pettiford 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-165)
- LJ Cryer 3+ Assists (+135)
Coen Carr 9+ Points (-125)
Michigan State forward Coen Carr is one of the most explosive athletes in all of college basketball, and he’s had a strong NCAA Tournament to date.
In three games, Carr has 18, eight and 15 points, taking 10, three and 10 shots in those games.
While Carr’s three-shot game is a little concerning, he still finished just one point shy of this prop in that matchup. On top of that, Carr finished the regular season in a scoring slump but has since bounced back in the tournament.
The Spartans will need the forward’s athleticism against a loaded Auburn team that has been viewed as the best team in college basketball for a good chunk of the season.
Tahaad Pettiford 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-165)
Freshman guard Tahaad Pettiford has shot the ball well in the NCAA Tournament, hitting at least two 3-pointers in every game while going 6-for-16 from 3 overall. For the season, he’s shooting a solid 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.
I like this prop for Pettiford, which he has hit in 19 of his 36 games in the 2024-25 season.
Michigan State does defend the 3 well (allowing opponents to shoot just 28.0 percent from deep), but Pettiford should get enough looks to warrant betting on him to hit at least two from 3 tonight.
LJ Cryer 3+ Assists (+135)
The star guard for the Houston Cougars, Cryer finished the regular season averaging just two assists per game, which may make this prop seem like a long shot.
However, in three NCAA Tournament games this season, Cryer has four, three and five assists, and he’s played 36 or more minutes in each of his last two games.
Against a tough Tennessee defense that is likely going to try to force the ball out of Cryer’s hands, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the veteran guard look to get his teammates involved. Despite his season-long average, Cryer also still had 10 regular season games with three or more dimes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.