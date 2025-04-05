Best College Basketball Prop Bets Today (Fade Cooper Flagg in Final Four)
The wait is finally over, the Final Four is here! The first couple of rounds of the NCAA Tournament may have disappointed fans who love a good upset, but the upside of it being a chalky bracket is that we're in for a banger of a Final Four.
No one can argue Florida, Auburn, Duke, and Houston weren't the best teams all season and are deserving of being the final four teams remaining. Now, we get to see which team will come out on top.
For Saturday's semifinal action, I have a player prop locked in for each matchup. Let's take a look at them.
Best Final Four Prop Bets
- Walter Clayton Jr. OVER 20.5 Points (-115) via BetMGM
- Cooper Flagg UNDER 19.5 Points (-140) via BetMGM
Florida vs. Auburn Prop Bet
Walter Clayton Jr. has been the hero for the Florida Gators in the past few weeks. He has put up 22+ points in all but one game since the semifinal of the SEC Tournament, including a 30-point performance against Texas Tech in the Elite Eight. On top of his strong play of late, Clayton Jr. was Florida's best player in its regular season victory against Auburn, putting up 19 points while going 6-of-11 from the field and 4-of-8 from three.
I see no reason why we shouldn't back him to have yet another dominant performance tonight.
Pick: Walter Clayton Jr. OVER 20.5 Points (-115) via BetMGM
Houston vs. Duke Prop Bet
I might be crazy for doing this and there's a chance I look like a moron by the time tonight's Houston vs. Duke game wraps up, but I'm going to fade the best player in the country in the Final Four. Cooper Flagg's point total for tonight is set at 19.5 points, a mark he's gone over just once in this tournament. Now, he and the Blue Devils have to face by far the best defensive team they will have faced all season.
The Cougars enter the Final Four ranked first in defensive efficiency, first in opponent field goal percentage, and first in opponent points per game (58.3%). If Duke wins this game, it's going to be because the Blue Devils' defense was able to match the Cougars'. A Duke victory won't come from a Flagg high-scoring performance.
Pick: Cooper Flagg UNDER 19.5 Points (-140) via BetMGM
