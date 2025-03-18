Best College Basketball Prop Bets Today (Player Prop Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round
Let’s get ready for the NCAA Tournament first round with some player props!
There will be heightened attention during March Madness, meaning more options in the player prop market. While we will be targeting some star players like Trey Kauffman-Ren of Purdue and Graham Ike of Gonzaga, I’ll also be targeting a player in the assist market, Mason Falslev of Utah State.
Get the three best player props for the first round below!
Trey Kaufman-Renn OVER 22.5 Points (-120)
In a game that I like the over, I particularly like keying in on Trey Kaufman-Renn as a scorer as High Point has struggled to defend in the post all season.
The versatile big man has made for a potent two-man game with point guard Braden Smith, and he should have plenty of chances to punish the Panthers on the inside as he is capable both at the rim and from the free throw line.
With Purdue’s defense falling off, the Boilermakers offense has had to force the issue and that has meant plenty of usage for the big man, who led the Big Ten in shot percentage in conference play.
The Panthers are below the national average in field goal percentage allowed at the rim, and with an elite point guard like Smith setting up Kaufman-Renn, I expect him to have a big afternoon scoring.
Graham Ike UNDER 16.5 Points (-115)
This is a tricky matchup for the veteran big man as Gonzaga will face a formidable front court in Georgia that does an elite job at denying post play.
Ike is a traditional back to the basket post player, but that will be where the Bulldogs jumbo lineup can shut off the Bulldogs offensive attack, so the ball may be forced out of Ike’s hands.
Further, keep an eye on him being limited due to foul trouble. Ike averages about five fouls per 40 minutes, and Georgia is top 30 in free throw rate, which can lead to less minutes for the Zags starting center.
Ike is averaging 17 points per game this season, but went under in four of six games against high major teams, and there are matchup reasons to go under in this one as well.
Mason Falslev OVER 3.5 Assists (-112)
The Utah State point guard is averaging just shy of four assists per game this season, and there is reason to believe that he will have ample chances on Thursday night to fill up the assist column on the stat sheet.
In the Aggies matchup against UCLA, I believe that the team will be forced out to the perimeter against the rim denial defense of the Bruins. With that in mind, the Bruins scheme is built to force teams to shoot over the top of its defense, which is something the Aggies are very comfortable with.
UCLA is outside the top 300 nationally in three-point rate allowed and assist rate allowed as well. The Aggies offense runs through moving the ball around, ranking top 20 in the nation in assist rate while shooting three’s at a top 100 rate, hitting them nearly 36% of the time (72nd in the country).
With Falslev primed to play a majority of the game, he averages more than 81% of minutes played, I like him to have ample opportunities to get over this average mark for him.
