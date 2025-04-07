Best College Basketball Prop Bets Today (How to Bet Florida-Houston in National Championship Game)
The madness comes to an end on Monday night, as the Florida Gators take on the Houston Cougars in a clash between two No. 1 seeds in the 2025 NCAA Tournament Final.
Florida rode a big second half to get past Auburn – the No. 1 overall seed – in the Final Four, while the Cougars pulled off an insane comeback, rallying from down six in the final 32 seconds to upset Duke on Saturday.
Now, after one day off, these teams battle in the championship game, where Florida is favored by one point in the latest odds.
There are a ton of ways to bet on this national title game, but one of my favorites is in the prop market.
I have props for both sides in this game, but Florida’s Thomas Haugh and Walter Clayton Jr. are two players that I think are a little undervalued in their current numbers.
Here’s a full breakdown of my three top props for this national title game!
Best March Madness Prop Bets for Florida vs. Houston
- Thomas Haugh OVER 16.5 Points and Rebounds (-113)
- LJ Cryer 3+ Assists (+155)
- Walter Clayton Jr. OVER 19.5 Points (-114)
Thomas Haugh OVER 16.5 Points and Rebounds (-113)
Florida forward Thomas Haugh has been huge in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 13.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. In fact, since the start of the SEC Tournament, Haugh has finished with 17 or more points and rebounds in five of his eight contests.
This is a tough matchup against the No. 1 defense in the country, but if the Cougars attempt to trap Clayton off of pick-and-roll action – like other teams have done in the tournament – Haugh is the Gators’ best option off of that action.
Against Auburn, Haugh had several opportunities as the roll man to attack wide open lanes, and he finished the game with 12 points on seven shots, despite shooting just 3-for-7 from the free-throw line.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see him play a major role against Houston since Florida will need everyone on the floor to be some sort of threat offensively with the ball in their hands.
LJ Cryer 3+ Assists (+155)
I’ve been monitoring this market for LJ Cryer all tournament, and with his prop still set at plus money, I’m going to back him as a passer on Monday.
Through five games, Cryer has three or more assists four times, even though he’s averaging just 2.0 assists per game in the 2024-25 season.
Cryer did finish with just one assist against Duke, but he also was heavily involved in the offense, hitting 6-of-9 shots from deep on his way to a 26-point game.
The Cougars are going to want the ball in Cryer’s hands more often than not, and he’s done a good job setting up his teammates, tallying 17 assists in five games in the tournament.
Walter Clayton Jr. OVER 19.5 Points (-114)
If the Gators win this game, it’s almost a guarantee that Clayton will be named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.
Yet, he’s seen his points prop drop from 22.5 to 19.5 against the No. 1 defense in the country.
The Florida star has scored 23 or more points in four of his five NCAA Tournament games this season, including a 34-point showing against Auburn in the Final Four. Clayton hasn’t needed to take a ton of shots (he’s attempted more than just 14 shots once), and he’s been insanely efficient in the tournament, shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 48.7 percent from 3.
Even against a tough Houston defense, it’s hard not to trust Clayton at this number.
