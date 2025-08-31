Best College Football Bets Today for Week 1 (Predictions for Virginia Tech-South Carolina, Notre Dame-Miami)
You might still be recovering from yesterday's loaded slate of college football games, but don't worry, we still have two games to watch and bet on today. Both games include ranked teams with No. 13 South Carolina taking on Virginia Tech and then No. 6 Notre Dame facing No. 10 Miami.
If you're looking for bets for today's two games, you've come to the right place. In this article, I'm breaking down my best side and prop for both games.
Top College Football Bets Today
- South Carolina -7 (-115) via Caesars
- Nyck Harbor OVER 47.5 Receiving Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Notre Dame -3 (-110) via Caesars
- Jadarian Price Anytime TD (+150) via Caesars
Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Prediction
I have a lot of concerns about the play of both the offensive and defensive lines for Virginia Tech. South Carolina is returning T.J. Sanders and Desmond Umeozulu on the defensive edge, and their ability to get after Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones is going to be the key to South Carolina winning this game.
South Carolina is the more complete team, and I'm interested to see how duel-threat quarterback LaNorris Sellers plays this season. I also love the addition of Utah State transfer, Rahsul Faison, at running back. He averaged a strong 5.6 yards per carry last season. If he can take that level of production to the Gamecocks, they'll be a dangerous team in the SEC.
Pick: South Carolina -7 (-115)
Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Prop Bet
Nyck Harbor enters his junior season for South Carolina, and he's expected to take on an expanded role with the Gamecocks this season. Last year, he got hot in the second half of the season, including reaching 48+ receiving yards in four straight games to end the year. If he can carry that momentum into 2025, he's going to be in a great spot to reach at least 48 yards on Sunday against the Hokies.
Pick: Nyck Harbor OVER 47.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Notre Dame vs. Miami Prediction
The Carson Beck era begins in Miami on Sunday, and while he's a skilled quarterback, he has shown to have a problem turning the ball over, which is going to cost him and the Hurricanes in their opening game against a skilled team like Notre Dame.
I'm all in on CJ Carr in his first year as Notre Dame's starting quarterback. The Redshirt Freshman and former four-star recruit seems to have all the talent in the world. The Fighting Irish also have an elite run game they can lean on to ease Carr into his first start.
I think Notre Dame gets the job done on the road.
Pick: Notre Dame -3 (-110)
Notre Dame vs. Miami Prop Bet
We know Notre Dame is going to lean on its run game, but instead of betting on Jeremiyah Love to score a touchdown at extremely short odds, consider betting on their second-string quarterback, Jadarian Price, instead. He found the end zone seven times last season.
Pick: Jadarian Price Anytime TD (+150)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
