Best College Football Bets Today for Week 13 (Predictions for USC-Oregon, TCU-Houston, and More!)
It's time for the penultimate college football Saturday of the 2025 regular season. We have limited opportunities left to bet on this sport this year, so we have to make the most of it.
In this article, I'm going to break down my top three picks for today's action. Let's dive into them.
Best College Football Week 13 Bets Today
- Oregon -10.5 (-104) vs. USC
- TCU +1.5 (-114) vs. Houston
- Pittsburgh +114 vs. Georgia Tech
USC vs. Oregon Prediction
These two teams have quietly been two of the best teams in the country in some metrics, including ranking second and third in net adjusted EPA per play. With that being said, the one unit in this game that's the ugly duckling is USC's defense, and that is going to be the difference-maker in this game.
The Trojans rank 52nd in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and 79th in opponent success rate.
Having to now hit the road to take on a team as deep and as well-rounded as Oregon is going to be a tough task to conquer. If this were a home game for USC, I might feel differently, but defense wins championships, and the Ducks' defense is going to do some impressive work and lead Oregon to the win and cover.
Pick: Oregon -10.5 (-104)
TCU vs. Houston Prediction
In this week's edition of First to Forde, I wrote about why TCU covering as a short underdog is one of my best bets for this weekend's college football action:
The Houston defense has done a great job stopping the run this season, but the Cougars have struggled to stop the pass. Houston ranks 64th in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 7.1 yards per throw. That could lead to some troubles for them this week when they take on a TCU team that gets the bulk of its yards by throwing the ball. 70.04% of its offensive yards gained this season have come from throwing the ball, which is the 19th-highest rate in college football. Josh Hoover is going to be able to carve up the Houston secondary and lead the Horned Frogs to a win in this battle of Texas.
Pick: TCU +1.5 (-114)
Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech Prediction
In my weekly upset picks article, I broke down why I like Pitt to hand Georgia Tech a loss on Saturday night:
Georgia Tech is a run-first team, but Pittsburgh has one of the best run defenses in the country. They’re eighth in opponent yards per carry, allowing just 2.8 yards per rush. They’re also sixth in opponent rush EPA and third in opponent rush success rate. That is going to make for a long day for the Georgia Tech offense.
Things get even more difficult for Georgia Tech when you consider the Panthers' offense. Pittsburgh is a pass-first team, but Georgia Tech’s defense is 93rd in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.7) and 121st in opponent EPA per dropback. I'll back Pittsburgh as a slight road underdog.
Pick: Pittsburgh +114
