Best College Football Bets Today for Week 5 (Predictions for Oregon-Penn State, Alabama-Georgia, and More!)
It's time to put on a cup of coffee, grab some breakfast, in lock in your bets for today's college football action. If you're looking for plays for today's slate of games, you've come to the right place. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite plays.
Let's dive into them.
College Football Best Bets Today for Week 5
- Arkansas +4.5 (-110) vs. Notre Dame
- Oregon +3.5 (-110) vs. Penn State
- Alabama vs. Georgia OVER 52.5 (-110)
Arkansas vs. Notre Dame Prediction
I'm out on Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are 79th in the country in adjusted EPA and are now only continuing to get respect based on brand recognition. Meanwhile, Arkansas is 14th in adjusted EPA per play and has a net yards per play of +2.58 with a success rate of +10.3%. I'll back the Hogs as underdogs.
Pick: Arkansas +4.5 (-110)
Oregon vs. Penn State Prediction
The advanced metrics in this game seem to point toward this marquee matchup being close enough that we should jump at the chance to back the Oregon Ducks getting 3.5 points. The Ducks lead the country in adjusted EPA per play, while Penn State comes in at seventh in that stat. Oregon also has a net yards per play of +3.56, while Penn State sits at +1.90. That's enough for me to back the Ducks.
Pick: Oregon +3.5 (-110)
Alabama vs. Georgia Prediction
Defense has been an issue for both Alabama and Georgia this season. Alabama ranks 26th in the country in opponent-adjusted EPA per play, and Georgia ranks even worse, coming in at 77th in that stat. The Bulldogs also rank 74th in opponent success rate and 78th in opponent yards per play, allowing teams to average 5.7 yards per play against them. Offensively, these two teams rank eighth and 20th in adjusted EPA per Play.
All of that should lead to this being a high-scoring affair in the SEC. Let's sit back and root for points.
Pick: OVER 52.5 (-110)
Double your winnings on your next 20 bets when you claim your Caesars Sportsbook new user promo using code SICZR20X. Sign up, deposit at least $10, and place a $1 real-money wager. Regardless of the outcome, you’ll earn 20 100% profit boost tokens.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!