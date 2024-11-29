Best College Football Prop Bets for Texas vs. Texas A&M in Week 14
A spot in the SEC Championship is on the line when Texas and Texas A&M meet in the regular season finale between two in-state foes.
The Longhorns are the prohibitive road favorite, but with quarterback Quinn Ewers playing through an ankle injury, will the passing game do enough on the road? The same can be asked about the overall effectiveness of the Texas A&M offense with Marcel Reed set to face a sturdy Texas defensive line.
With questions about both quarterbacks ability to handle the opposing defense, how should we best attack this marquee matchup from a player prop perspective? We have you covered below.
- Quinn Ewers UNDER 228.5 Passing Yards
- Marcel Reed UNDER 32.5 Rushing Yards
- Quintrevion Wisner UNDER 77.5 Rushing Yards
Quinn Ewers UNDER 228.5 Passing Yards
Ewers is in line to play in this game despite an injured ankle, but we can see him limited given the team’s capable backup quarterback Arch Manning, potentially with different rush-first packages deployed.
Healthy or not, this Texas offense hasn’t been firing on all cylinders in the passing game, failing to clear 200 yards through the air in the last two games.
On the road, in a hostile environment, I believe we see a conservative game script and even the possibility of a quarterback change from Texas.
I’ll trust the A&M defense to show up on Saturday night.
Marcel Reed UNDER 32.5 Rushing Yards
This Texas defense faced Aggies offensive coordinator Collin Klein last season when he was with Kansas State and despite allowing 30 points in overtime, the team allowed only five yards per play, an incredibly strong number.
Most notably, Texas shut down the quarterback run game for Will Howard, forcing -23 yards on nine rushes for the quarterback. Marcel Reed is a dynamic rusher of the football, but this Texas defense has shut down Michael Hawkins of Oklahoma and Taylen Green of Arkansas, both dual threat minded quarterbacks.
In his last two starts against SEC since being re-inserted to the role of starter, Reed has taken seven sacks, which I think can keep him under this total.
Quintrevion Wisner UNDER 77.5 Rushing Yards
Jaydon Blue has begun to re-emerge in the Texas backfield as a key piece in the team’s backfield, which can limit Wisner’s upside.
Wisner is fresh off a monster outing against Kentucky in which he rushed for 156 yards, but if this is going to be a timeshare yet again with Blue, who has posted double digit rush attempts in the last two games, his ceiling can be caped.
Not to mention, this is an elite Texas A&M defensive line that is top 10 in line yards that is surely going to look to avoid getting into a shootout, which can limit the amount of possessions in this one.
