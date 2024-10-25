Best College Football Prop Bets for LSU vs. Texas A&M in Week 9 (Target Mason Taylor)
Arguably the biggest game on Saturday night will be LSU taking on Texas A&M in College Station with an opportunity to cement itself as a College Football Playoff contender.
Both teams have run the table since opening week losses, but this will be the stiffest competition for each group. With that in mind, who can we trust in the player prop market? Make sure to key in on the likes of Conner Weigman, Caden Durham and Mason Taylor in this Week 9 showdown.
- Conner Weigman OVER 203.5 Passing Yards
- Caden Durham OVER 56.5 Rushing Yards
- Mason Taylor OVER 38.5 Receiving Yards
Conner Weigman OVER 203.5 Passing Yards
Weigman had a shaky showing against Mississippi State, tossing two interceptions, but did go over this mark in a double digit victory.
With more pressure against a formidable opponent, I expect Texas A&M to throw at an average rate and the Aggies can move the ball through the air. While LSU’s defense appears to be improving as the season moves on, I believe that the secondary remains vulnerable, 84th in coverage grade per Pro Football Focus.
While it may not be as strong as the dominant 41-10 effort from Texas A&M, a good showing is well above this number. The Aggies quarterback passed for 276 yards in that game to show his ceiling.
Caden Durham OVER 56.5 Rushing Yards
Durham has taken over as the lead back in this LSU offense. While the team is throwing the ball at a top 10, the freshman gives this team another dimension and a big play threat out of the backfield.
The LSU run game has been middling to this point, but Durham had 21 carries for 101 yards in the win against Arkansas. Prior to that he had 12 carries fro 37 yards against a sturdy Ole Miss defense, but showed his big play threat by taking an 86 yard carry to South Alabama.
With the necessary carries, I think Durham can rip one. Texas A&M is 132nd in explosive rush defense this season, so if he can get one big gainer, he should have the reps to get over this pedestrian mark.
Mason Taylor OVER 38.5 Receiving Yards
Texas A&M is hell bent on bringing pressure, and with a sturdy defensive line I expect LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to look to his safety valve tight end in Taylor.
Nussmeier has been sacked twice this season, fantastic at evading pressure, but against a better defensive line, he will need to rush through his progressions which will likely lead to check downs for Taylor, who has cleared this mark in all but one game this season.
After a quiet game against Arkansas, three catches for 25 yards, the game script is important to note. The Tigers got ahead early and ran the ball at a high clip. In a more neutral game script, I expect Taylor to get back in the over column.
