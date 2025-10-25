Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 9 (Bet on Chris Brazzell II to Torch Kentucky's Defense)
Brew a cup of coffee and find a comfortable spot on the couch. We have a loaded slate of college football games to watch and bet on today.
If you're lucky enough to live in a state that allows you to bet on college football player props, you should take advantage of it. If you want to get in on a few plays, you've come to the right place. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorites.
Kewan Lucy UNDER 64.5 Rush Yards (-115)
Kewan Lucy and the Ole Miss Rebels' run game is going to struggle heavily against the Oklahoma defense on Saturday. The Sooners allow the second fewest yards per carry this season at 2.3, while also allowing the 10th lowest EPA per rush. Considering Lacy only managed 21 yards on the ground against Georgia last week, I don't like his chances to reach 65+ against Oklahoma.
Chris Brazzell II OVER 66.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
The Kentucky secondary has been horrific this season, allowing 7.8 yards per pass attempt, which ranks 100th in the country. The Wildcats' advanced metrics have been bad as well, ranking 62nd in opponent dropback EPA. That could mean big things for Tennessee's top receiver, Chris Brazzell II. He leads the team in receiving yards with 602, averaging 15.4 yards per reception. I expect him to have another explosive outing on Saturday.
Marlin Klein Anytime Touchdown (+400)
Marlin Klein has been an underrated weapon for Michigan's passing game to start the season. He is fourth on the team in receptions and has already found the end zone once. Now, he and the Michigan Wolverines get to play a Michigan State secondary that ranks 131st in opponent dropback EPA. Klein is a great dark horse bet to score his second touchdown of the season.
