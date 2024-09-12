Best College Football Prop Bets for UNLV vs. Kansas (Bet on Jacob De Jesus)
UNLV and Kansas meet in a rematch of last season's Guaranteed Rate Bowl, but with some different play under center.
How will Jalon Daniels shaky performance against Illinois, which featured three interceptions, impact the player prop market in Week 3 against UNLV? What about the evolving Rebels offense? Can Matthew Sluka prove he is more than just a run-first quarterback?
Here's our three favorite player props for this Friday night matchup.
Best College Football Prop Bets for UNLV vs. Kansas
- Matthew Sluka OVER 59.5 Rushing Yards
- Jacob De Jesus OVER 36.5 Receiving Yards
- Lawrence Arnold UNDER 41.5 Receiving Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Matthew Sluka OVER 59.5 Rushing Yards
The ‘go-go’ offense that UNLV runs does feature a ton of quarterback run plays, and that’s been the most potent part of this Rebels offense through two games.
The Holy Cross transfer Sluka has been shaky as a passer, but has had little issue using his legs to pick up yardage. While he is 14-for-30 on passes for 232 yards, he has rushed 20 times for 129 yards.
Further, the Jayhawks defense is much stingier in the secondary, which may play into UNLV’s strength with its quarterback run game.
Jacob De Jesus OVER 36.5 Receiving Yards
While Sluka’s passing leaves some to be desired, De Jesus is being underpriced in the receiving yards market.
The No. 2 receiver in the Rebels offense has done just fine through two games, tallying 36 yards last week against Utah Tech (on one catch) and 42 yards against Houston (on three receptions).
De Jesus is the deep ball threat of this Rebels offense and is capable of hitting this prop on one play. While the Jayhawks defense is stronger defending the pass, and Sluka has looked shaky as a passer, I’m still going to bank on De Jesus’ reliability in this one.
Last season, De Jesus went over this in seven of 13 games.
Lawrence Arnold UNDER 41.5 Receiving Yards
Arnold is consistently in the mix in Kansas’ offensive scheme, but with a lot of mouths to feed, he has only tallied seven targets this season.
Arnold got to 44 receiving yards last week, but he was out-snapped by a few plays to the likes of Luke Grimm and Quentin Skinner. In a game that Kansas is expected to lead as more than a touchdown chalk, I’ll bank on the passing to be limited after a shaky outing from quarterback Jalon Daniels last week.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.