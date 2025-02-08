Best Defensive Prop Bets for Super Bowl 2025 (Will Chris Jones Record a Sack?)
There are an endless amount of bets you can place on an NFL game, let alone the Super Bowl. You have sides, totals, player props on all the big names, and even novelty props like the coin toss. With that in mind, there are many sharp bettors out there who believe that some of the best edges you can find is to bet player props on defensive players.
There are a few I like for the big game that I think hold value, so let's take a look at them.
Super Bowl 59 Defensive Player Props
- Chris Jones to Record a Sack (+115) via Caesars
- Nick Bolton OVER 8.5 Combined Tackles (+130) via DraftKings
- Zack Baun UNDER 10.5 Combined Tackles (-140) via BetMGM
- Jalen Carter UNDER 2.5 Sacks (-142) via DraftKings
Chris Jones to Record a Sack (+115)
The Eagles have allowed a sack on 9.77% of their dropbacks this season, the second-highest mark in the NFL. Only the Bears have allowed a sack at a higher rate. Maybe the issue is Jalen Hurts doesn't get rid of the ball quick enough. Maybe the issue is an interior of their offensive line that can run block at an elite level but struggles in pass block sets. Whichever it is, the result is the same.
The Eagles allow sacks at a high rate and the pressure typically comes from the middle. That could lean to Chris Jones spending a lot of time in the backfield. I love his odds to record a sack at +134.
Nick Bolton OVER 8.5 Combined Tackles (+130)
Nick Bolton is the Chiefs' middle linebacker and he's going to play a massive role in the Chiefs slowing down the potent run game of the Eagles. No team runs the ball more than the Eagles with 55.86% of their plays being run plays, which could lead to Bolton having a busy game.
Zack Baun UNDER 10.5 Combined Tackles (-140)
Zack Baun has averaged 8.66 tackles per game in the playoffs and 9.43 tackles per game in the regular season so I'm a bit confused why his tackles total is set at 10.5 juiced to the OVER for the Super Bowl.
Will he have an impact on the outcome of this game? Absolutely. Is 10.5 too high a number for his tackles total? Yes.
Jalen Carter UNDER 2.5 Sacks (-142)
Jalen Carter's biggest contribution is in stopping the run. You may be surprised to find out he only has 4.5 sacks on the season and now he has to face the sack-escape master in Patrick Mahomes. I think he's going to be kept off the stat sheet when it comes to sacks.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
More Super Bowl Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!