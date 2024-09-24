Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Aaron Judge, Matt Olson Have Perfect Matchups)
The final week of the MLB regular season continues on Tuesday with every team back in action after a small four-game slate on Monday.
With more games, there are more players to target – and pitchers to fade – when it comes to betting in the prop market, especially the home run prop market.
I have three sluggers that I’m eyeing on Tuesday, including New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, who is now up to 55 home runs on the season.
Let’s break down the picks for another edition of Daily Dinger!
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 24
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+285)
- Matt Olson to Hit a Home Run (+340)
- Salvador Perez to Hit a Home Run (+205)
Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+285)
The Yankees and Judge could clinch the AL East tonight against the Baltimore Orioles, and Judge has a perfect matchup to make an impact in this game.
The AL MVP favorite has dominated Baltimore starter Dean Kremer in his career, going 4-for-13 with three home runs and four runs batted. He has a 1.438 OPS against Kremer, which is even better than his season-long OPS of 1.154.
Judge has 55 homers on the season, and he’s been hot as of late, homering four times in his last nine games. I love getting him at nearly 3/1 odds on Tuesday.
Matt Olson to Hit a Home Run (+340)
One of the hottest hitters in baseball right now, Matt Olson is hitting .409/.581/.955 over his last seven days, tallying four homers over that stretch.
The Atlanta Braves first baseman has 29 homers on the season, and now he takes on New York Mets righty Luis Severino, who has given up 22 homers in 30 outings in 2024.
Severino (3.79 ERA) has been effective in his first year with the Mets, but I think he’s liable to give up a homer or two in this one. Olson has hit 19 of his 29 homers against righties in 2024.
Salvador Perez to Hit a Home Run (+205)
When the Kansas City Royals are facing a left-handed pitcher, catcher Salvador Perez is a must bet when it comes to the home run prop market.
The veteran is hitting .308/.356/.541 against lefties with nine homers in just 133 at bats this season. Now, he takes on Washington Nationals lefty Mitchell Parker, who has given up 18 homers in 28 outings in 2024.
At +205, oddsmakers view Perez as one of the most likely players to go deep tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
