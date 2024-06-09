Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Gunnar Henderson, Jose Ramirez Have Great Matchups)
Is there anything more exciting than the long ball in baseball?
I may have something – betting on a player to hit a home run, and it actually comes through!
That’s what our team attempts to do every day by picking the best home run prop bets in Major League Baseball, and there are two players that I’m eyeing for Sunday, June 9.
Can these two American League sluggers close out the weekend strong?
Best MLB Home Run Picks Today, Sunday June 9
- Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+450)
- Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+265)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+450)
Jose Ramirez has a great matchup on Sunday against struggling Miami Marlins lefty Trevor Rogers, who has allowed seven homers on the season, including at least one in six of his last eight starts.
The Cleveland Guardians All-Star is having a great series, homering on Saturday – his second long ball in three games. Can he do it again today?
I love taking Ramirez against any left-handed pitcher, as he’s destroyed them in 2024. The switch hitter is posting an impressive .320/.381/.587 slash line against lefties with five homers in just 75 at bats.
With 18 home runs already in 2024, I love taking Ramirez in this favorable spot on Sunday.
Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+265)
This home run prop isn’t going to bring the greatest return, but I can’t pass it up in this matchup.
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson has dominated Tampa Bay Rays starter Zack Littell in his MLB career, going 4-for-7 with two homers against him.
Littell allowed 11 hits the last time he played the O’s and Henderson (20 homers on the season) has been red hot as of late, picking up a hit in 10 of his last 11 games.
Henderson – like Ramirez – also homered on Saturday, but I expect him to stay hot against Littell. The Rays starter has allowed at least one long ball in four straight starts.
