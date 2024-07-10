Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Josh Lowe, Pete Alonso Among Top Targets on Wednesday)
What’s better than betting on a few players to hit a long ball on Wednesday night?
There’s plenty of Major League Baseball action – 17 games to be exact – to bet on today, and there are two players that I think are in a prime spot to hit a home run.
When deciding home run props, I love to fade pitchers that are struggling with the long ball as well as finding a hitter that has some success against them in his career.
Unfortunately, Patrick Corbin and Marcus Stroman are finding themselves on the wrong side of these home run bets.
Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday, July 10
- Josh Lowe to Hit a Home Run (+550)
- Pete Alonso to Hit a Home Run (+330)
Josh Lowe to Hit a Home Run (+550)
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe has never hit a home run off of New York Yankees starter Marcus Storman, but he’s seen the ball well off of him, hitting 2-for-6 with a triple and a double – good for a 1.167 OPS.
Stroman has struggled mightily as of late, posting 5.74 ERA and 6.65 FIP in six starts since the beginning of June.
On top of that, he’s allowed 15 home runs in 18 outings, including five over his last three starts.
Lowe only has five homers on the season, but I think he’s worth a shot against a pitcher he’s hit well against in his career.
Pete Alonso to Hit a Home Run (+330)
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso has hit 18 home runs in the 2024 season, and he’s in a prime spot to go yard against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.
Why?
Well, Corbin is on the mound for the Nationals, and Alonso has crushed him in his MLB career. In 46 at bats against Corbin, Alonso is hitting .326 with a .717 slugging percentage, five home runs and three doubles.
Corbin has allowed 14 homers in 18 outings this season, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Alonso smash his sixth bomb against the lefty tonight.
