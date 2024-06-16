Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Shohei Ohtani Has a Terrific Matchup on Sunday)
What’s a Sunday with 16 Major League Baseball games without a few players going deep?
Welcome back to another edition of SI Betting’s Daily Dinger, where we pick a few players to hit a long ball each day.
I’m eyeing a pair of left-handed hitters – who both happen to be in the NL West – to go deep on Sunday, as they have some favorable matchups.
Let’s break down why these two hitters are worth a bet to hit their plus money home run props.
Best MLB Home Run Picks for Sunday
- Michael Conforto to Hit a Home Run (+550)
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+210)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Michael Conforto to Hit a Home Run (+550)
Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants are at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, who are starting opener Ben Joyce.
This is great news for the San Fran offense, as the Angels are going to rely heavily on their bullpen, which ranks 29th in the league in ERA at 5.11, in this matchup.
The Angels’ pen has allowed 34 homers this season – the fourth most in Major League Baseball – which sets up a slugger like Conforto to have a big game.
The lefty returned to the lineup after landing on the IL in May, and he’s struggled in 36 at bats since returning, hitting just one homer and posting a batting average of .083. Despite that, I’m going to take a chance on him at these long odds to go yard.
Conforto is one of many Giants that bettors can wager on, but I like getting him at +550 since he already has eight homers this season and was playing well prior to landing on the IL.
Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+210)
This may be a no-brainer, as Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has been insane again in 2024, hitting .306 with 17 home runs.
He now takes on Brady Singer, who has struggled as of late for the Kansas City Royals. Singer has gotten off to an awful start in June, allowing 16 hits across two starts.
Over his last five outings, he’s allowed nine, six, four, nine and seven hits in those games, pushing his season-long WHIP to 1.22.
The righty has also allowed a home run in four of those five starts, and now he’s taking on the team that ranks No. 1 in MLB in OPS this season.
Ohtani is a terrific bet to go deep against a struggling starter on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.