Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Bobby Witt Jr., Nolan Arenado on Friday Night)
Fireworks lit up the sky on July 4 across the United States, but can we keep them going by finding some fireworks at the plate in Major League Baseball tonight?
There’s nothing better than wagering on a few home run props, and there are a couple of right-handed sluggers that have favorable matchups on July 5.
Can they send us into the weekend with a couple of plus-money winners?
Best MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Nolan Arenado to Hit a Home Run (+320)
- Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+340)
Nolan Arenado to Hit a Home Run (+320)
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has just seven homers in the 2024 season, but he is in a prime spot to go yard on Friday.
Arenado is facing a familiar starter – Washington Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin – who he has had a ton of success against in his career. The slugger is hitting .280 with three homers and three doubles in his career against Corbin.
Corbin allowed two homers in his last start, and he’s given up 14 homers in 17 starts so far this season.
Arenado is worth a shot at this price against a pitcher he’s seen well in his career.
Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+340)
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is raking against left-handed pitching this season, hitting .321 with two homers in just 56 at bats.
Things are aligning nicely for Witt, as he’ll take on lefty Kyle Freeland (7.94 ERA) and the Colorado Rockies on Friday.
Freeland has allowed four homers in six starts this season, and the altitude in Colorado at Coors Field always helps the ball fly. That’s a great sign for anyone in this game, especially Witt, who has hit the cover off the ball and is an MVP candidate in 2024.
Witt has 14 homers on the season, and I wouldn't be shocked if he adds one against one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball tonight.
