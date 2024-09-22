Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Juan Soto, Royce Lewis on Sunday)
Looking to bet on a home run prop for the Major League Baseball action on Sunday?
There are a couple of games that I’m eyeing as the playoff chase nears its final week.
The Minnesota Twins are one of the teams in the mix for a playoff spot, and they have a doubleheader on Sunday that could propel them into a solid spot in the wild card race in the American League.
There’s a Twin I’m targeting to go deep on Sunday, as well as one All-Star that is hitting the cover off the ball in the last week.
Let’s dive into these picks!
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, Sept. 22
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Royce Lewis to Hit a Home Run (+400)
- Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+200)
Royce Lewis to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins have a beautiful matchup in the second game of their doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox.
Kutter Crawford is on the mound in that matchup, and he’s given up 33 home runs in 31 appearances in the 2024 season.
Crawford has been taken deep in each of his three starts in September, allowing five homers so far this month.
Lewis has done well against right-handed pitching in 2024, smacking 12 of his 16 homers against righties. He’s also slugging .511 against them.
Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+200)
The New York Yankees have teed off on the Oakland A’s pitching staff in this series, and Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both went yard on Saturday night.
Now, it’s Juan Soto’s turn.
Soto has 40 homers on the season, and he’s been red hot over the last week, hitting .389 with one homer over the stretch.
Oakland is pitching Joey Estes (4.78 ERA), who has allowed 19 homers in 23 appearances in 2024. He should struggle against this staff, and with Judge and Stanton already going deep, there could be a few more pitches to hit for Soto on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
