Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh and More)
Every MLB team is in action on Tuesday, June 3, giving bettors plenty of chances to bet on some player props, including in the home run market.
Betting on home runs can really add some excitement to the game, but they are tough props to predict. Usually, home run props pay out at pretty solid odds, but two players that I’m looking at tonight – Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh – aren’t too far down the odds board since they’ve already eclipsed the 20-homer mark this season.
On the bright side, those aren’t the only two players I’m betting on, so there still is a chance to cash in on some longer odds!
Here’s a breakdown of the best home run picks for Tuesday’s 15-game slate.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, June 3
Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+170)
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night, and they’re facing a familiar arm in Cleveland righty Tanner Bibee.
Judge has dominated in this matchup in his MLB career, going 3-for-3 with a double off the Guardians starter. Now, I’m betting him to hit his first home run off of Bibee.
So far in 2025, Bibee has a 3.86 ERA, 5.06 Fielding Independent Pitching and has given up 12 homers in 11 starts.
I love Judge – even at this price – to go deep since he’s been on a homer tear as of late. The reigning AL MVP has three homers in his last five games and six in his last 12. Overall, he’s hitting .391 with 21 homers in the 2025 season.
Ben Rice to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Sticking with the Yankees-Guardians matchup, I also don’t mind taking Ben Rice to go deep against Bibee, a pitcher he has already taken yard in his career despite having just three at bats against him.
Rice has been awesome for the Yankees in 2025, making up for the loss of Giancarlo Stanton (still on the injured list). The young left-handed hitter has 12 homers overall, including eight against right-handed pitching while posting a .267/.368/.534 slash line against them.
Given Bibee’s struggles allowing homers in 2025, Rice is worth a look in this market, especially since he’s homered three times in his last 10 games.
Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+260)
Cal Raleigh has been a home-run machine for the Seattle Mariners this season, and he’s taking on a Baltimore Orioles team that has been very prone to the long ball in 2025.
Not only has starter Tomoyuki Sugano given up 11 homers in as many starters in 2025, but the O’s bullpen (5.33 ERA) has allowed the second-most homers in MLB (33).
That sets up well for Raleigh, who has been red hot as of late. The switch-hitting catcher has homered six times in his last six games and eight times in his last 12 matchups. He’s hitting .348 with a .913 slugging percentage over his last 12 contests (the Mariners’ last two weeks of games).
Plus, 15 of Raleigh’s 23 homers have come against right-handed pitching. I’ll take a shot on him staying hot on Tuesday.
Kyle Stowers to Hit a Home Run (+340)
Miami Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers has been struggling over the last two weeks, failing to hit a home run while posting a .196 batting average.
However, I think he’s worth a look in a favorable matchup against Colorado Rockies youngster Chase Dollander. This season, Dollander has given up 10 homers in just eight starts, and he has a shaky bullpen behind him (4.16 ERA, 29 homers allowed).
This could be a perfect spot for Stowers to break out of his slump, as he’s hit all 10 of his homers against right-handed pitching while posting a .500 slugging percentage and .835 OPS.
