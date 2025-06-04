Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, Junior Caminero)
Wednesday’s MLB action features some marquee matchups, including the New York Mets taking the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third game of their four-game set.
These two World Series contenders have split their first two meetings, and on Wednesday there is an interesting pitching matchup between Griffin Canning and Tony Gonsolin that I’m looking to target – but for a hitter facing them.
That’s right, I’m talking about home run props.
Every day here at SI Betting, we share our favorite picks for players to go deep. While these props can be tough to predict, they also have a pretty favorable payout, such as the 3/1 odds that we’re getting for the Mets slugger I’m targeting on June 4.
Here’s a full breakdown of the players to bet on to go yard on Wednesday!
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, June 4
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+300)
- Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+425)
- Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+190)
Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+300)
Mets superstar Juan Soto is starting to pick things up as of late, hitting .273 with a 1.180 OPS over his last six games. During that stretch, Soto has homered three times, pushing his season total to 11.
On Wednesday, he has a great matchup against Dodgers righty Tony Gonsolin, who has allowed eight homers in six starts since returning from the injured list. Gonsolin missed all of 2024 with an injury, and he’s been shaky at times in 2025.
Soto has thrived against Gonsolin in his career, going 5-for-14 (.357) with a double, a triple and four runs batted in. He’s yet to take the Dodgers starter deep, but I think that could change tonight.
Gonsolin gave up four homers in his last start against the New York Yankees, and his ERA ballooned to 5.23 in the process.
Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero is red hot right now.
The 21-year-old has five home runs in his last six games, posting a ridiculous .417/.462/1.167 slash line. He’s homered eight times in the last 28 days, pushing his season total to 14 for Tampa Bay.
On Wednesday, Caminero has a great matchup against the Texas Rangers and youngster Kumar Rocker, who is making his first start since April 23.
This season, Rocker has a 8.10 ERA in five starts, allowing 30 hits and three home runs in those outings. He’s an easy fade candidate in his first start back.
Caminero has actually been a better hitter against right-handed pitching as well, posting a .280 batting average with 10 of his 14 homers in 2025.
Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+190)
Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has 21 homers on the season, and while he’s not priced very favorably in this market, I do like the matchup he has on Wednesday night.
Judge and the Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians and righty Luis L. Ortiz, who has struggled against Judge in limiting at bats. Judge is hitting .400 (2-for-5) with a triple against Ortiz. He’s also worked four walks against him.
The Guardians starter may attempt to pitch around Judge, but the Yankees slugger has been too dominant this season – he’s hitting .387 – to pass up against a pitcher he’s fared well against in his career.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.