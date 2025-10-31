Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Max Muncy, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.)
The World Series shifts to Toronto on Friday night as the Blue Jays look to clinch their first championship since 1993.
It won’t be easy, though, as Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the mound after pitching a complete game back in Game 2.
At SI Betting, we share our favorite home run props for every day of the MLB season, and there are a pair of sluggers that I’m targeting tonight.
Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Friday, Oct. 31.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Friday, Oct. 31:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Max Muncy to Hit a Home Run (+441)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+442)
Max Muncy to Hit a Home Run (+441)
Max Muncy is getting up there in age, but he still has some power in his bat. Perhaps more importantly, the Dodgers slugger always seems to see the ball well against Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman.
Muncy is now 7 for 21 in his career against Gausman with four home runs and two doubles after his Game 2 longball off the righthander.
It’s been boom or bust for Muncy all postseason long. He’s still striking out a bunch, but when he makes contact it’s usually loud, and I’ll bank on that against Gausman on Friday night.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+442)
I wasn’t going to take any Blue Jays to go deep on Friday night due to Yamamoto’s propensity to limit the longball, but this price is just too high for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after we cashed his home run prop in Game 5.
The Toronto first baseman has proven time and time again to be clutch this postseason, and he’s tied with Shohei Ohtani with eight home runs. Guerrero Jr. actually has the higher stats across the board, though, with 15 RBI, a .415 average, and 1.337 OPS.
If the Blue Jays are able to get to Yamamoto and get him out of the game, it’s likely going to be Guerrero Jr. doing the damage.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
