Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Shohei Ohtani, Jose Altuve on Thursday)
Wednesday was a huge day for home runs in Major League Baseball, as Aaron Judge hit his 50th of the season while Seattle Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh cracked the 60 home-run mark to help Seattle clinch the AL West.
There are just four days left in the 2025 MLB regular season, meaning there are only a few more days to bet on some home run props!
With playoff spots up for grabs and some division races unsettled, there are plenty of players to target on Thursday, including Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.
As several teams wrap up their second-to-last series of the season, here’s who to bet on to go deep on Sept. 25.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Thursday, Sept. 25
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+273)
- Augustin Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+413)
- Jose Altuve to Hit a Home Run (+490)
Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+273)
Ohtani has a great matchup on Thursday afternoon, as he’ll take on Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks in a crucial game for the NL West division race.
Gallen has allowed 30 home runs in the 2025 season, and the former All-Star has not looked like his best self, posting a 4.70 ERA.
In his career against Gallen, Ohtani is hitting 3-for-12, but he’s homered five times over the last two weeks (12 games) while posting a .292 batting average and a 1.112 OPS. I have to trust the Dodgers star, especially since the D-Backs rank 27th in MLB in bullpen ERA.
Ohtani could end up going deep after Gallen exits this matchup on Thursday.
Augustin Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+413)
Miami Marlins youngster Augustin Ramirez has homered twice over the last two weeks (12 games), and he has a great matchup on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies and Walker Buehler.
Buehler, who began the season with the Boston Red Sox, has given up 22 home runs in 25 appearances in 2025 while posting a dreadful 5.13 ERA.
Ramirez is one of the few proven power hitters in this Miami lineup, and he’s posted a .727 OPS with 15 homers against right-handed pitching in the 2025 season.
I’ll fade the struggling Buehler in this matchup – especially since Ramirez is sitting at +413.
Jose Altuve to Hit a Home Run (+490)
Can Jose Altuve come up clutch for a Houston Astros team that needs to start winning to make the postseason?
Houston is a game out of the final wild card spot in the American League, and it has dropped five games in a row to lose the AL West to the Seattle Mariners.
On Thursday afternoon, Altuve and the Astros take on the A’s and starting pitcher J.T. Ginn, who has allowed 17 home runs in 22 appearances in 2025. The righty has a 4.57 ERA and has worked out of the bullpen and as a starter this season.
Altuve has 26 home runs in 2025, and 19 of those have come against right-handed pitching. Plus, he has been relatively hot as of late, posting a .270 batting average with two homers over the last two weeks (11 games).
There are worse targets at nearly 5/1 odds on Thursday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
