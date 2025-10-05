Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Aaron Judge, Riley Greene in ALDS)
There are just two playoff games on Sunday, Oct. 5, but there are a pair of road teams that are favored in the ALDS.
The New York Yankees and Max Fried are favored after losing Game 1 to the Toronto Blue Jays while Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers are favored to take a 2-0 series lead against the Seattle Mariners.
With so many great pitchers on the mound, predicting home run props won’t be easy on Sunday.
Still, there are a couple of players that I think are worth a shot to go deep for today’s ALDS action.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, Oct. 5
- Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+186)
- Riley Greene to Hit a Home Run (+439)
Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+186)
Trey Yesavage has made just three starts in his MLB career, so there isn’t much historically that we can go off of for any Yankees hitter in this game.
However, Aaron Judge has been red hot in the playoffs, hitting .400 with six hits and one double (no homers) in four games.
The power is eventually going to come for Judge, who hit 53 home runs during the regular season, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he gets to the 22-year-old on Sunday.
I don’t love betting on the Toronto lineup against Fried, who was lights out against Boston, so Judge is far and away the most reliable Yankees hitter in this market.
Riley Greene to Hit a Home Run (+439)
I love Sunday’s matchup for Tigers outfielder Riley Greene, as he takes on Luis Castillo and the Mariners.
In his career against Castillo, Greene is 4-for-8 with a double, a triple and two runs batted in. While he’s yet to take Castillo deep, he clearly sees the ball well against the Mariners righty.
During the regular season, Castillo allowed 23 home runs in 32 starts, so he is prone to the long ball to some extent.
Greene also crushed right-handed pitching, posting a .276 batting average while hitting 32 of his 36 home runs.
