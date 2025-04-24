Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Bobby Witt Jr., Tyler Soderstrom)
Wednesday’s Daily Dinger picks were a rousing success, as Pittsburgh Pirates star Oneil Cruz went yard, cashing a +350 wager.
Now, I’m aiming to carry the momentum from that win into Thursday’s shortened slate of games, which features four afternoon starts and nine total matchups.
Every day here at SI Betting, we share our favorite bets for players to hit a home run, and while they’re hard to predict – it feels great to cash one (like I did yesterday) since they’re usually set at some pretty favorable odds.
On Thursday, I’m targeting Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. in a doubleheader matchup with the Colorado Rockies to lead the way in today’s bets.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Thursday, April 24
- Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+400)
- James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+450)
- Tyler Soderstrom to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Witt Jr. has a terrific matchup in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader, but I don’t mind him in either matchup against the Rockies.
Colorado has one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball, and the team’s bullpen has given up 12 home runs in the 2025 season.
However, in Game 2, the pitcher to fade is youngster Chase Dollander. He has a 7.36 ERA this season and has given up an insane eight home runs in just three starts. So, the Royals are in a prime spot to go deep against him in Game 2.
Witt is off to a great start in 2025, hitting .308, and while he’s even better against lefties (.455), he has hit both of his home runs against right-handed pitching. I love him to go deep against Dollander on Thursday.
James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+450)
Washington Nationals rising star James Wood now has eight home runs in the 2025 season, yet he’s still set at higher than 4/1 odds to go deep on Thursday night.
Wood has a great matchup against Cade Povich (6.38 ERA) and the Baltimore Orioles. Povich, a lefty, has given up four homers in as many starts this season.
Surprisingly, Wood has been better against left-handed pitching (.265 batting average, .588 slugging percentage) in 2025, smacking three homers in just 34 at bats. He’s worth a look at this price on Thursday night.
Tyler Soderstrom to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Tyler Soderstrom is having a great season for the A’s, as he’s already hit nine home runs (eight against right-handed pitching) entering Thursday’s matchup with the Texas Rangers.
For a player that has nine homers on the season, Soderstorm is interestingly priced at +500 in this matchup against Jacob deGrom.
Usually, deGrom would not be a pitcher to target in this market, but he’s allowed five homers in four starts in 2025. Soderstrom has also dominated against right-handed pitching, hitting .304 with a .681 slugging percentage.
He’s undervalued at this price on Thursday.
