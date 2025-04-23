SI

Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Oneil Cruz, Gunnar Henderson)

Breaking down the best home run picks for the MLB action on Wednesday, April 23.

Peter Dewey

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson is a great prop target on Wednesday.
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson is a great prop target on Wednesday. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
In this story:

Looking for a player to bet on to hit a home run on Wednesday in Major League Baseball?

You’ve come to the right place, as every day here at SI Betting, we share our favorite players to go yard – and hopefully can cash in on some favorable odds in the process. 

On Wednesday, there are a couple of young left-handed sluggers that I’m targeting, including the struggling Gunnar Henderson, who has a great matchup in the Baltimore Orioles’ clash with the Washington Nationals.

While predicting home run bets is tough, they can be a fun way to stay engaged each time the player you bet on steps to the plate. Plus, who doesn’t love the long ball?

Here’s a breakdown of my two picks for April 23. 

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, April 23

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

  • Oneil Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+350)
  • Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+390)

Oneil Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+350)

Pittsburgh Pirates star Oneil Cruz has a solid matchup on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels and youngster Jack Kochanowicz, who enters this game with a 6.20 ERA.

Kochanowicz has allowed four homers in four starts this season, and the Angels’ bullpen has not been great either, posting a 5.45 ERA with 12 homers allowed in 2025.

That sets up well for Cruz, who has already smacked five homers on the season and is hitting .275 with a .608 slugging percentage (and all five of his homers) against right-handed pitching this season.

He’s worth a look at this price on Wednesday night.

Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+390)

It’s been a tough season for Henderson, who is hitting just .213 with two homers, but he has a chance to get back on track against Trevor Williams, who allowed a National League-high 34 home runs in his last full season in 2023.

This season, Williams has a 5.95 ERA and has given up one home in each of his last three starts. 

So, can Henderson step up and go deep tonight?

I think he can, as he’s hit much better against right-handed pitching than lefties in the 2025 season. In fact, Henderson owns an impressive .308/.342/.615 slash line against righties while he’s hitting just 0.46 against lefties. 

In addition to getting a favorable matchup against Williams, Henderson is facing a Nationals bullpen that has given up nine homers this season and posted an MLB-worst 7.09 ERA.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

