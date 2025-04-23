Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Oneil Cruz, Gunnar Henderson)
Looking for a player to bet on to hit a home run on Wednesday in Major League Baseball?
You’ve come to the right place, as every day here at SI Betting, we share our favorite players to go yard – and hopefully can cash in on some favorable odds in the process.
On Wednesday, there are a couple of young left-handed sluggers that I’m targeting, including the struggling Gunnar Henderson, who has a great matchup in the Baltimore Orioles’ clash with the Washington Nationals.
While predicting home run bets is tough, they can be a fun way to stay engaged each time the player you bet on steps to the plate. Plus, who doesn’t love the long ball?
Here’s a breakdown of my two picks for April 23.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, April 23
- Oneil Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+350)
- Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+390)
Oneil Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+350)
Pittsburgh Pirates star Oneil Cruz has a solid matchup on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels and youngster Jack Kochanowicz, who enters this game with a 6.20 ERA.
Kochanowicz has allowed four homers in four starts this season, and the Angels’ bullpen has not been great either, posting a 5.45 ERA with 12 homers allowed in 2025.
That sets up well for Cruz, who has already smacked five homers on the season and is hitting .275 with a .608 slugging percentage (and all five of his homers) against right-handed pitching this season.
He’s worth a look at this price on Wednesday night.
Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+390)
It’s been a tough season for Henderson, who is hitting just .213 with two homers, but he has a chance to get back on track against Trevor Williams, who allowed a National League-high 34 home runs in his last full season in 2023.
This season, Williams has a 5.95 ERA and has given up one home in each of his last three starts.
So, can Henderson step up and go deep tonight?
I think he can, as he’s hit much better against right-handed pitching than lefties in the 2025 season. In fact, Henderson owns an impressive .308/.342/.615 slash line against righties while he’s hitting just 0.46 against lefties.
In addition to getting a favorable matchup against Williams, Henderson is facing a Nationals bullpen that has given up nine homers this season and posted an MLB-worst 7.09 ERA.
